Conference passes controversial rule changes put forward by NEC

Labour Party conference has passed controversial rule changes put forward by the national executive committee that include scrapping the duty for local parties to have certain equalities roles on their executives.

The rule changes – voted on by delegates on Sunday afternoon – also close a potential loophole for members to support rival candidates such as Jeremy Corbyn or Jamie Driscoll without facing expulsion, as well as scaling back the scope of policy debate at annual conference.

The proposals met with strong criticism when revealed by LabourList ahead of a meeting of the NEC in September, with Momentum accusing the party of being “patently hostile to party democracy” and showing a “cavalier disregard for minority communities”.

Such changes to the party’s rulebook – known as constitutional amendments – are always subject to card votes at conference because, unlike policies, they are binding.

Each Constituency Labour Party (CLP) and affiliate delegation casts votes reflecting the number of members they represent, and these votes are then weighted so that CLPs determine half the result and affiliates the other half.

The results of Sunday’s card votes were published in today’s daily report from the conference arrangements committee. The full breakdown of the votes is below.

Axing requirement for certain equalities roles on CLP execs

One set of rule changes – entitled ‘Getting our CLPs election ready’ and grouped under card vote four – includes the removal of the requirement for executive officers to include LGBT+, BAME, disability and youth officers, where established.

Current postholders do not appear to be affected, and CLPs will still be able to appoint new ones, but new recruits will be less senior functional officers instead.

The rules changes reduce the executive size from 14 to six posts. At least three of the six officers must be women, and, if none of the six identify as BAME, the CLP’s BAME officer serves on the executive until its next annual general meeting.

CLPs will be allowed to add other executive officer posts drawn from among their functional officers as long as the required gender balance is maintained – though the appointment of any additional officers will be subject to NEC approval.

Delegate Susan Matthews spoke in opposition to the changes on behalf of Unite during Sunday’s debate, accusing the party of “seeking to turn back the clock on equality representation” to loud applause in the conference hall.

But some delegates spoke in favour of the rule changes, including Peter Swallow, chair of Ealing Central and Acton CLP, who argued that “too many CLPs are over-encumbered or have half-empty executive committees”, adding: “This isn’t factional, it’s functional.”

Responding to the comments from delegates at the end of the debate, NEC local government representative Nesil Caliskan argued that “swift, agile, decision-making” executive committees will be “critical” to make the party election ready, describing “very big” committees as “just not practical”.

She added: “The proposed amendments from the NEC don’t abolish the equalities roles in CLPs. CLPs can still choose to have those roles. But the six voting ones will be focused on day-to-day operational decisions so we can be election ready.”

Ban on “supporting” independents standing against Labour

A second set of rule changes includes making clear that party membership will be terminated for individuals “providing financial support or assistance to, or otherwise supporting (as may be defined by the NEC), the campaign of an individual that stands in opposition to, or declares an intention to stand in opposition to, a Labour Party candidate in a public election”.

Currently, the rulebook only explicitly limits membership or support of rival parties and organisations, rather than specifying that the rules cover independent individuals too.

The change appears likely to stop members supporting former Labour figures like Jamie Driscoll and Jeremy Corbyn in fights against Labour candidates.

During Sunday’s debate, Fire Brigades Union delegate Steve Wright spoke in opposition to the move – which was grouped under card vote two, entitled ‘Disciplinary processes’ – claiming that the NEC “has a history of misusing such powers”.

Limiting topics of motions submitted to conference

A third set of rule changes – grouped under card vote three and entitled ‘Annual conference’ – will see a reversion to pre-Corbyn rules that mean only “contemporary” motions can be submitted to conference by CLPs and affiliated organisations.

The change will mean that only motions that are “not substantially addressed by reports of the NEC or [National Policy Forum] to conference” can be submitted.

Momentum previously condemned the proposed rule change as “yet another attack on the rights of Labour members”. Open Labour also criticised the move, with co-chair Amen Tesfay arguing: “Trying to turn conference into a happy clappy performing seal show isn’t the direction of a modern, vibrant, democratic party.”

But NEC member Luke Akehurst defended the move at the time, saying: “Since 2018, there has been a constitutional anomaly whereby the primary policy-making process for the Labour Party has been submissions to the NPF.

“But there seemed to be the possibility to short-circuit that process by having an old-fashioned, confrontational motion-based debate at conference.”

He continued: “This rule change removes that constitutional anomaly, because all stakeholders including the leadership and unions recognised how well the NPF process worked this year, and that should be the definitive route through which party makes policy.”

The full results of the card votes are as follows:

Card vote two: Disciplinary processes

Actual votes cast:

CLP, for: 228,430 (79.16%)

CLP, against: 60,140 (20.84%)

Affiliate, for: 917,552 (56.21%)

Affiliate, against: 714,873 (43.79%)

Overall percentage:

CLP, for: 39.58%

CLP, against: 10.42%

Affiliate, for: 28.10%

Affiliate, against: 21.90%

Total, for: 67.68%

Total, against: 32.32%

Card vote three: Annual conference

Actual votes cast:

CLP, for: 232,544 (80.67%)

CLP, against: 55,722 (19.33%)

Affiliate, for: 900,229 (55.69%)

Affiliate, against: 716,229 (44.31%)

Overall percentage:

CLP, for: 40.33%

CLP, against: 9.67%

Affiliate, for: 27.85%

Affiliate, against: 22.15%

Total, for: 68.18%

Total, against: 31.82%

Card vote four: Getting our CLPs election ready

Actual votes cast:

CLP, for: 188,051 (65.03%)

CLP, against: 101,124 (34.97%)

Affiliate, for: 908,947 (56.22%)

Affiliate, against: 707,896 (43.78%)

Overall percentage:

CLP, for: 32.52%

CLP, against: 17.48%

Affiliate, for: 28.11%

Affiliate, against: 21.89%

Total, for: 60.62%

Total, against: 39.38%