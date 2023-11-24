Revealed: The 50 seats on a knife edge at the general election

Several prominent Tory politicians could be at risk of losing their seats to Labour, according to new research suggesting even Rishi Sunak’s seat is at risk if Labour sustains current poll leads.

The research – undertaken by Electoral Calculus at the beginning of November and shared with LabourList – looked at which 50 seats are set to be the tightest contests, based on new boundaries and a recent national poll showing, like most polls, a large Labour lead.

The research suggests that seats in areas currently represented by Tory frontbenchers including Mims Davies and Jo Churchill could narrowly fall to Labour, despite having won healthy majorities of 18,197 and 24,988 respectively at the 2019 election.

It also predicted that Labour could clinch constituencies held on current boundaries by former cabinet ministers Therese Coffey, Alok Sharma (who has said he will stand down) and Liam Fox.

Coffey’s constituency was projected to be the most marginal, with a predicted Labour majority of just one vote. She won the seat in 2019 with a majority of more than 20,000.

The analysis projected small Labour wins in Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth – by 115 and 411 votes respectively. The party recently achieved two historic by-election victories in the constituencies, winning Mid Beds with a majority of 1,192 votes and Tamworth with a majority of 1,316.

Electoral Calculus’ research also paints a positive picture for Scottish Labour, predicting that the party could win three of the four Scottish seats calculated to be among Labour’s top marginals based on current polling.

Electoral Calculus founder and CEO Martin Baxter told LabourList: “Neither Conservative nor Labour politicians want to admit that the polling numbers are pointing to a very large Labour victory. The Conservatives don’t want to be despondent, and Labour doesn’t want to be triumphant in advance.

“But poll after poll has shown a very large Labour lead for over a year now. If the actual election is anything like that, then there will be a big political turning point.”

Labour has held a consistent poll lead over the Tories in Politico’s ‘poll of polls‘, which aggregates data from multiple sources, since December 2021, achieving its largest lead in October last year – 52% to the Conservatives’ 22% – during Liz Truss’ tumultuous premiership.

Redfield & Wilton’s latest national voting intention survey – released on Monday – found Labour leading the Tories by 19%. A total of 43% of respondents said they would vote Labour if there were a general election tomorrow, while 24% said they would back the Tories.

Asked about Electoral Calculus’ research, a spokesperson for the Constituency Labour Party in Sunak’s seat of Richmond said: “Unless polls change this will be the first election since Prime Minister Balfour lost that a PM could lose their seat.

“A symbolic defeat that would show the whole country is ready for change. However, it will require hard work, dedication and commitment from the national party.

“Even if Labour don’t win here, a narrow or significantly reduced majority for Sunak could put an end to talk of safe seats and show Labour is competitive in all parts of the country.”

Name MP elected in 2019 (note some are no longer in post)

Predicted winner Predicted majority Suffolk Coastal Therese Coffey LAB 1 Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch Stuart McDonald SNP 7 Sittingbourne and Sheppey Gordon Henderson LAB 12 Windsor Adam Afriyie CON 16 Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe Fay Jones LAB 23 Bedfordshire North Richard Fuller CON 39 Sutton Coldfield Andrew Mitchell CON 43 Cheadle Mary Robinson LAB 47 Wrekin, The Mark Pritchard CON 80 Basildon South and East Thurrock Stephen Metcalfe CON 106 Bedfordshire Mid Nadine Dorries LAB 115 Bicester and Woodstock Unknown (new seat) CON 124 Gainsborough Edward Leigh CON 146 Richmond and Northallerton Rishi Sunak CON 146 Grantham and Bourne Gareth Davies LAB 166 Livingston Hannah Bardell LAB 206 Hazel Grove William Wragg LAB 219 Chelmsford Vicky Ford LAB 237 Suffolk Central and Ipswich North Dan Poulter CON 251 Sleaford and North Hykeham Caroline Johnson CON 269 Paisley and Renfrewshire South Mhairi Black LAB 286 Romford Andrew Rosindell LAB 346 Suffolk West Matt Hancock CON 378 Wiltshire South West Andrew Murrison CON 402 Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket Jo Churchill LAB 406 Tamworth Christopher Pincher LAB 411 Daventry Chris Heaton-Harris CON 426 Bridgwater Ian Liddell-Grainger CON 434 Goole and Pocklington David Davis LAB 437 Staffordshire Moorlands Karen Bradley LAB 466 Basildon and Billericay John Baron CON 508 Northamptonshire South Andrea Leadsom CON 547 Woking Jonathan Lord LAB 548 Broxbourne Charles Walker CON 553 Poole Robert Syms CON 561 Skipton and Ripon Julian Smith LAB 564 Huntingdon Jonathan Djanogly CON 570 Paisley and Renfrewshire North Gavin Newlands LAB 582 Sussex Mid Mims Davies LAB 628 Brigg and Immingham Martin Vickers CON 643 Hertfordshire South West Gagan Mohindra CON 652 Spelthorne Kwasi Kwarteng CON 669 Leicestershire South Alberto Costa CON 700 Reading West and Mid Berkshire Alok Sharma LAB 730 Thirsk and Malton Kevin Hollinrake CON 750 Hereford and South Herefordshire Jesse Norman CON 759 Exmouth and Exeter East Simon Jupp CON 786 Didcot and Wantage David Johnston LAB 830 Somerset North Liam Fox LAB 849 Waveney Valley Unknown (new seat) CON 909

The Labour Party was approached for comment.