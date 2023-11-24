Home

Revealed: The 50 seats on a knife edge at the general election

Several prominent Tory politicians could be at risk of losing their seats to Labour, according to new research suggesting even Rishi Sunak’s seat is at risk if Labour sustains current poll leads.

The research – undertaken by Electoral Calculus at the beginning of November and shared with LabourList – looked at which 50 seats are set to be the tightest contests, based on new boundaries and a recent national poll showing, like most polls, a large Labour lead.

The research suggests that seats in areas currently represented by Tory frontbenchers including Mims Davies and Jo Churchill could narrowly fall to Labour, despite having won healthy majorities of 18,197 and 24,988 respectively at the 2019 election.

It also predicted that Labour could clinch constituencies held on current boundaries by former cabinet ministers Therese Coffey, Alok Sharma (who has said he will stand down) and Liam Fox.

Coffey’s constituency was projected to be the most marginal, with a predicted Labour majority of just one vote. She won the seat in 2019 with a majority of more than 20,000.

The analysis projected small Labour wins in Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth – by 115 and 411 votes respectively. The party recently achieved two historic by-election victories in the constituencies, winning Mid Beds with a majority of 1,192 votes and Tamworth with a majority of 1,316.

Electoral Calculus’ research also paints a positive picture for Scottish Labour, predicting that the party could win three of the four Scottish seats calculated to be among Labour’s top marginals based on current polling.

Electoral Calculus founder and CEO Martin Baxter told LabourList: “Neither Conservative nor Labour politicians want to admit that the polling numbers are pointing to a very large Labour victory. The Conservatives don’t want to be despondent, and Labour doesn’t want to be triumphant in advance.

“But poll after poll has shown a very large Labour lead for over a year now. If the actual election is anything like that, then there will be a big political turning point.”

Labour has held a consistent poll lead over the Tories in Politico’s ‘poll of polls‘, which aggregates data from multiple sources, since December 2021, achieving its largest lead in October last year – 52% to the Conservatives’ 22% – during Liz Truss’ tumultuous premiership.

Redfield & Wilton’s latest national voting intention survey – released on Monday – found Labour leading the Tories by 19%. A total of 43% of respondents said they would vote Labour if there were a general election tomorrow, while 24% said they would back the Tories.

Asked about Electoral Calculus’ research, a spokesperson for the Constituency Labour Party in Sunak’s seat of Richmond said: “Unless polls change this will be the first election since Prime Minister Balfour lost that a PM could lose their seat.

“A symbolic defeat that would show the whole country is ready for change. However, it will require hard work, dedication and commitment from the national party.

“Even if Labour don’t win here, a narrow or significantly reduced majority for Sunak could put an end to talk of safe seats and show Labour is competitive in all parts of the country.”

Name MP elected in 2019 (note  some are no longer in post)
 Predicted winner Predicted majority
Suffolk Coastal Therese Coffey LAB 1
Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch Stuart McDonald SNP 7
Sittingbourne and Sheppey Gordon Henderson LAB 12
Windsor Adam Afriyie CON 16
Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe Fay Jones LAB 23
Bedfordshire North Richard Fuller CON 39
Sutton Coldfield Andrew Mitchell CON 43
Cheadle Mary Robinson LAB 47
Wrekin, The Mark Pritchard CON 80
Basildon South and East Thurrock Stephen Metcalfe CON 106
Bedfordshire Mid Nadine Dorries LAB 115
Bicester and Woodstock Unknown (new seat) CON 124
Gainsborough Edward Leigh CON 146
Richmond and Northallerton Rishi Sunak CON 146
Grantham and Bourne Gareth Davies LAB 166
Livingston Hannah Bardell LAB 206
Hazel Grove William Wragg LAB 219
Chelmsford Vicky Ford LAB 237
Suffolk Central and Ipswich North Dan Poulter CON 251
Sleaford and North Hykeham Caroline Johnson CON 269
Paisley and Renfrewshire South Mhairi Black LAB 286
Romford Andrew Rosindell LAB 346
Suffolk West Matt Hancock CON 378
Wiltshire South West Andrew Murrison CON 402
Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket Jo Churchill LAB 406
Tamworth Christopher Pincher LAB 411
Daventry Chris Heaton-Harris CON 426
Bridgwater Ian Liddell-Grainger CON 434
Goole and Pocklington David Davis LAB 437
Staffordshire Moorlands Karen Bradley LAB 466
Basildon and Billericay John Baron CON 508
Northamptonshire South Andrea Leadsom CON 547
Woking Jonathan Lord LAB 548
Broxbourne Charles Walker CON 553
Poole Robert Syms CON 561
Skipton and Ripon Julian Smith LAB 564
Huntingdon Jonathan Djanogly CON 570
Paisley and Renfrewshire North Gavin Newlands LAB 582
Sussex Mid Mims Davies LAB 628
Brigg and Immingham Martin Vickers CON 643
Hertfordshire South West Gagan Mohindra CON 652
Spelthorne Kwasi Kwarteng CON 669
Leicestershire South Alberto Costa CON 700
Reading West and Mid Berkshire Alok Sharma LAB 730
Thirsk and Malton Kevin Hollinrake CON 750
Hereford and South Herefordshire Jesse Norman CON 759
Exmouth and Exeter East Simon Jupp CON 786
Didcot and Wantage David Johnston LAB 830
Somerset North Liam Fox LAB 849
Waveney Valley Unknown (new seat) CON 909

The Labour Party was approached for comment.

