Ed Miliband on £28bn rowback claim: ‘Don’t believe everything you read’

With the Tories doubling down on anti-green attacks, Ed Miliband gave Labour’s ‘green jobs and lower bills’ messaging an interesting twist in a speech at a Centre for Progressive Policy event I tagged along to yesterday.

He said 80% of investment under US president Joe Biden’s clean energy programme was in “left behind” areas, with lower-than-average graduate numbers. My full thread on Miliband’s speech is here.

He said polling showed a far greater willingness to see climate action taken, and even have wind turbines built near people’s homes, than the right suggest.

Asked about the senior party source who recently suggested Labour may not hit its £28 billion annual spending pledge, he spoke of his “bemusement” and said he and the leader’s office were “absolutely clear” in being committed to it.

“The position hasn’t changed…you don’t believe everything you read in the newspapers or online.”

What Labour would do for small business

The party plans to launch a plan for small businesses and hold the first of a series of regional business roadshows today, with Shadow Business and Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds promising entrepreneurs “the firm foundations they need to prosper”.

I’m not certain if we’ll see any new policy, but the party’s highlighting its plans on legislating to tackle late payment, axing business rates, unlocking patient capital for tech-intensive firms and giving SMEs a better shot of getting public contracts.

The party also says it will “revitalise Britain’s high streets” including by introducing town centre police patrols.

