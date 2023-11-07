Labour candidate for Tees Valley mayor: Chris McEwan picked to fight Houchen

Darlington council deputy leader Chris McEwan has been selected as Labour’s candidate for next year’s Tees Valley mayor election.

McEwan will therefore take on sitting mayor Ben Houchen, who has been dubbed the Tory “golden boy” of levelling up. Removing him would mark a major coup for Labour nationally.

Commenting on his victory, McEwan said: “I am honoured and grateful to have been chosen as the Labour candidate for the Tees Valley Mayoral election. I love our region and think the Tees Valley’s best days are ahead.

“But after 13 years of the Conservatives we need change. Together we can unlock the true potential of Tees Valley.”

McEwan has worked in local government and the NHS. The successful candidate, who has represented Haughton and Springfield ward on Darlington Borough Council since 1999, defeated Luke Henman, a UNISON organiser, in a ballot which closed yesterday. Henman congratulated McEwan on his victory.

McEwan said: “It’s an absolute honour to be selected as Labour’s candidate for Tees Valley Mayor. I grew up in Middlesbrough and have lived in Darlington with my family for over 30 years. Tees Valley made me who I am today, and I know its best days are ahead.

“I want to create a Tees Valley where everyone can share in success and our natural environment is protected. I know by working together we can unlock Tees Valley’s potential. I’ll implement a Clean Growth Guarantee, creating a new era for the Tees Valley, leading us toward green innovation and the jobs of the future. I’ll create a better connected Tees Valley by taking control of our bus network and improving transport links.

“And I’ll make sure nobody is left behind, by developing a comprehensive skills and workforce plan, focused on giving our young people the opportunities they need.”

The current mayor is Houchen, who beat Labour’s Jessie Jacobs at the last election in May 2021. Houchen collected 121,964 votes on the first round, to Jacobs’ 45,641 in 2021 and was also elected in 2017, when he became the first mayor.

The next election will take place in May 2024 and Houchen has been reselected as the Conservative candidate.

