Police and crime commissioner election results: Full list of nine Labour gains

Police and crime commissioners (PCCs) manage aspects of policing in each region. Labour held its PCCs in Wales, where Jane Mund was elected in Gwent, Emma Wools in South Wales and Andy Dunbobbin in North Wales. Mund and Wools become Wales’s first female PCCs, and Wools becomes the UK’s first Black PCC.

Labour also held the Northumbria PCC role, where Susan Dungworth took over from newly-elected North East mayor Kim McGuinness and garnered a majority of more than 100,000. The party’s Joy Allen was also reelected as Durham PCC.

Labour has not lost any PCCs thus far, but we will be updating the list as results continue to come in over the weekend.

Labour police and crime commissioner gains:

Avon and Somerset

Clare Moody, a former MEP, beat her Conservative opponent by just under 5,000 votes. This area covers Bristol and Bath. Moody represented the South West as an MEP between 2014 and 2019.

Bedfordshire

John Tizard won the Bedfordshire race with 40,738 votes, just over 5,000 more than his Tory rival, the incumbent Festus Akinbusoye received. LabourList understands this was not a race Labour expected to win. Akinbusoye also lost out to Labour as the Tory candidate in last October’s Mid Bedfordshire by-election.

Cleveland

Labour’s Matt Storey beat incumbent Tory PCC for Cleveland Steve Turner by 65,418 votes to 58,977. The turnout for the election was just over 30.2%.

Cumbria

In Cumbria, where the role also encompasses oversight of fire services, David Allen beat his Tory opponent into second place with a majority of 13,845 votes. The Conservatives have held the seat since its creation in 2012. Turnout was just over 21%.

Derbyshire

Nicolle Ndiweni was elected with 93,260 votes ahead of her Conservative opponent Angelique Foster, who was also the incumbent. Foster was elected in 2021.

Lancashire

Labour took this from the Tories, with former police and crime commissioner Clive Grunshaw taking back the role he lost three years ago. Grunshaw got 135,638 votes to the Conservative’s 101,281. This area covers seats like Burnley and Blackpool North, which Labour will look to take at a general election.

Norfolk

Labour’s Sarah Taylor polled 52,445 votes, beating the incumbent Conservative Giles Orpen-Smellie, who had been in the role since 2021.

Northamptonshire

Danielle Stone received 43,684 votes, while her Conservative opponent won just under 40,000. The role had been held by the Tory Stephen Mold since 2016, who announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection. As in Cumbria, this post also has responsibility for fire services.

Nottinghamshire

Labour’s Gary Godden was elected as the police and crime commissioner for Nottinghamshire, wining with 119,355 votes, ahead of incumbent Tory Caroline Henry with 77,148 votes. Henry was elected for the Conservatives back in 2021. Turnout for the election was 27.5%.

See more coverage of the 2024 local elections here.



