Adur local election results 2024: Historic first Labour win as south coast red wave grows

Labour has won control of Adur district council on the south coast in the local elections, claiming victory for the first time in the council’s history.

The result is notable too with the general election in mind as the district includes the East Worthing and Shoreham constituency, held by the Tories since its creation.

The party gained seven seats, taking it to 15, while the Tories were reduced from 15 to eight.

LabourList visited the area during the campaign, interviewing the council leader and East Worthing and Shoreham candidate Tom Rutland.

Rutland said the party had been campaigning hard in traditionally Conservative-held wards and found many lifelong Tories were planning to back Labour.

Antisocial behaviour, potholes and the cost of living crisis are among the most prominent issues being brought up on the doorstep, alongside the need for more infrastructure to cope with the large number of housing developments in the area, according to councillors.

Labour’s manifesto in Adur promised to “listen to, work with and act for the community”, similar to Worthing Labour’s promise in 2022 to be a “listening, community-first council”.

Labour seized control in neighbouring Worthing in 2022, and gained three councillors there this week.

Research in January for Starmerite think tank Labour Together found coastal communities largely voted Tory in 2019, but a recent poll of voters who live near the sea found them backing Labour by 44% to 24%.

Notably, the report also described coastal seats as bellwethers, with analysis suggesting they disproportionately backed the Tories in 1987 and then shifted towards Labour by 1997.

Labour Together strategy director Josh Williams said at the time: “Take a look at the polls now and the story is clear: the tide is turning, and the Tories are at risk of being swept away.”

See more coverage of the 2024 local elections here.



