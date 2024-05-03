Labour paints new metro mayor map red with fresh leaders despite Tees loss

Labour has won two newly created regional mayoral posts in the north of England and declared it has won another in the East Midlands, despite facing a setback in Tees Valley.

The party notched up victories in the North East mayoral election and in York and North Yorkshire – an area that covers Rishi Sunak’s constituency of Richmond.

The wins turn the increasingly sprawling map of metro mayoral areas nationwide increasingly red, despite the party’s Chris McEwan falling short of dislodging Tory Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen.

Kim McGuinness in the North East won convincingly over independent candidate Jamie Driscoll, despite recent polling forecasting a close race between the two.

Meanwhile, in York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith defeated his Conservative rival Keane Duncan by an almost eight-point margin.

A Labour spokeswoman described the victory as a “truly historic result” and said: “Keir Starmer’s Labour Party is now winning in Rishi Sunak’s backyard.

“The Prime Minister’s own constituents have taken a look at the two parties and chosen Labour.”

Labour has also claimed victory in the East Midlands mayoral race, defeating Conservative MP for Mansfield Ben Bradley.

Former Labour MP Claire Ward won comfortably against the Conservatives, with a party spokeswoman describing the East Midlands as the “beating heart of the general election battleground”.

The authority that the mayor will oversee includes more than a dozen key parliamentary battleground seats, including Bolsover, Bassetlaw and South Derbyshire.

However, Labour missed out on ousting Conservative mayor Ben Houchen in Tees Valley, who secured a third term in office.

Houchen won 53.6% of the vote, down almost 20% on the last mayoral election, while Labour’s Chris McEwan secured 41.3% – up just over 14% on the 2021 result.

Despite the result, Labour highlighted the large swing in the mayoral race and said that such a swing would wipe out Conservative MPs in the region, including the Redcar, Hartlepool and Darlington constituencies.

A Labour source said: “The Conservatives should be extremely worried that their candidate had to run as an independent to win.

“If Rishi Sunak doesn’t take this result as a major wake up call he is in denial.”

See more coverage of the 2024 local elections here.



Local election results 2024: National picture

READ MORE: Live updates on key local election results throughout the night

READ MORE: One ‘Karl Marx’ wins a seat for Starmer’s Labour in north-west

READ MORE: Key local council elections to watch for clues on our general election chances

READ MORE: Interview: Ellie Reeves on where Labour looking for ‘progress’

READ MORE: ‘The key tests for Labour in each region’

READ MORE: What would good 2024 local election results look like for Labour?

READ MORE: Battleground PPCs optimistic’ on their local and general election chances

Local election results 2024: Inside key battleground campaigns

READ MORE: Labour says Tees swing boosts GE chances despite Houchen win

READ MORE: Meet Blackpool South’s new Labour MP after ‘seismic’ landslide

READ MORE: Labour loses Oldham amid ‘Gaza backlash’

READ MORE: Thurrock: Labour calls victory in Leave-voting target seat

READ MORE: Hartlepool: Labour takes control in ‘Red Wall’ town

READ MORE: Tees Valley: Meet Labour candidate vying to oust Ben Houchen

READ MORE: Hartlepool: Inside Labour’s bid to take back control in ‘red wall’ town

READ MORE: North East: ‘Why Jamie Driscoll’s campaign should give Labour pause for thought’

READ MORE: Tom Baldwin: ‘What Blackpool’s deckchairs tell us about its by-election’

READ MORE: Dudley: Where Labour’s local campaign began, and it cannot afford to lose

READ MORE: North Herts: ‘We want to show Labour can demolish the blue wall’

READ MORE: Adur: How a red wave can end 25-year Tory grip on south coast

Share your election updates: If you have any updates big or small on the locals campaign to share that we could be reporting or running comment pieces on, on record or strictly anonymously, contact us at [email protected].

Follow the latest: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for a briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning – including analysis of the local elections.

Support our work: Quality journalism is expensive. If you can help sustain our work as the leading specialist Labour media platform through a monthly donation, please become one of our supporters here.

Partner with us: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on events or content, email [email protected].