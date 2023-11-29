Wellingborough PPC: ‘I cut short my honeymoon to win this by-election’

I was on day four of my honeymoon in Suffolk when I got the call to say Peter Bone had been suspended from the Commons and a recall petition had been triggered.

I would have said wild horses couldn’t drag me from my honeymoon early, but I travelled home immediately to get ready to begin my campaign with the local community in mind.

Wellingborough deserves better than Tory neglect

I grew up in Northamptonshire and I know just how special the local area is, but I’m also acutely aware of the issues that concern local people. From crime to cost of living – Wellingborough deserves a better future.

My husband Joe and I are moving back to Northants, and we can’t wait to get settled back in the County where we grew up and where our families live.

Wellingborough deserves a candidate with bold ideas, energy and determination. Local people can and should have an MP with integrity who works tirelessly for them.

I’m confident that my experience means I can represent Wellingborough

I have dedicated my career to improving the lives of others. I am proud of my decade of experience in the charity sector, supporting homeless people into employment, helping vulnerable women to improve their lives, creating new clinical nurse specialists, and raising over £1 million for cancer research.

I want Labour’s campaign here to be positive, full of energy and hope for the future. That’s because I am hopeful for the future. I believe we should be proud of where we live and that we can fix the things that we know are wrong.

We don’t have to sit back and give criminals free reign to escape punishment. We should be able to get an appointment with a GP when we need one. We can provide our children with a worldclass education.

The Tories are out of ideas and in a cycle of failure

Rishi Sunak and his Conservative Party are bereft of ambition and new ideas. They are in a cycle of failure and we are paying the price. Peter Bone’s refusal to do the decent thing and resign immediately is costing the taxpayer over a hundred thousand in a costly and cumbersome recall petition. It’s time for them to get out of the way for a party that is offering the country hope for a brighter future.

People are eager to hear from Labour here, and genuinely want to know how we can get towns like Wellingborough and Rushden back on a positive track. They want to feel proud of their high streets, safe in the town centres and are keen to know how the Labour Party can help with that.

Early conversations are important – every conversation matters

That’s why these early conversations are so important, to find out what people want, because nobody knows that better than the local shopkeeper, the small business owner, the parents looking for activities for their children.

Labour members and volunteers are very welcome to join us on the doors for these vital conversations. Wellingborough is less than an hour on the train from London, and we’ve got a fantastic team on the ground up and running and ready to welcome you. I hope to see you soon!