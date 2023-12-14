‘Education helps tackle antisemitism. Labour should make lessons mandatory’

Antisemitic hate crimes are up in London by 1,350%. Jewish schools are being closed because of the threats posed to them. This is the harsh reality that Jewish communities in the UK are facing, and it is time for the Labour Party to commit to a long-term plan to challenge antisemitism.

As a 14-year-old Jew in the UK, and like most Jewish people, I’ve faced antisemitism. I am calling for education about antisemitism to be made mandatory in British schools, because I believe this would tackle antisemitism and secure a long-term future for Jewish people in the UK.

After experiencing antisemitism in school, I worked with my school to educate students about it, and this resulted in a huge reduction in the antisemitism I was receiving. If the next Labour government made this education mandatory, it would help thousands of Jewish students across the country.

At the synagogue I go to, the Rabbi asked the youth group how many of us had experienced antisemitism. Every single person put their hand up. Every single one of us has been discriminated against purely because we are Jewish. It is clear that antisemitism affects so many Jewish people in our country, and it is time that we work together to stamp out this hatred of Jewish people.

Jewish people make up 0.5% of the population, but are 500% more likely to be a victim of a hate crime than any other faith group per capita. How can we carry on like this? How long will it take for Labour to call for mandatory antisemitism education and to have a long-term plan to root out antisemitism in the UK?

The Labour Party has taken a strong stance in calling out the current rise in antisemitism, but this needs to turn into action that will create meaningful change for Jewish people up and down the country, for the long-term future.

Mandatory education on antisemitism wouldn’t just help to prevent anti-Jewish discrimination. I believe that it would stop other kinds of discrimination, as it encourages tolerance and inclusion.

I’m not proposing a huge change to the education system – simply one mandatory lesson for all students, to learn about modern-day antisemitism. This is what was taught at my school, and this is what reduced antisemitism. Education is key to rooting out antisemitism, and the next Labour government should take a leading role in ensuring that students learn about antisemitism, to stop discrimination against Jewish people and to win back the trust of the Jewish community.

Labour has changed for the better, and Keir Starmer has made it clear that antisemites aren’t welcome in the party, but Labour now needs to lead the way in terms of challenging antisemitism nationally, and I believe that education is the only way that we can stop antisemitism on such a huge scale.