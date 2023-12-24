Labour Christmas Pub Quiz 2023: Put your party knowledge to the test

Like to think you know your stuff about all things Labour – and certainly more than your friends or family?
Put your knowledge to the test this festive season with our special LabourList Christmas quiz to round off 2023.
See a link to the answers at the bottom of this article – no cheating…
Round 1: Stay in the party!
A lot of our time here at LabourList is spent covering people who’ve fallen foul of the rule book. Make sure this isn’t you with a round to test your knowledge of rules and gaffes.
1) Which of these are organizations proscribed by Labour?
- Socialist Action
- Socialist Appeal
- Socialist Organiser
- Socialist Vanguard Group
2) Which gaffe did Labour PPC Darren Rodwell commit this year?
- Necromancy
- Culturally insensitive Halloween costume
- Putting a banner on gravestones
- Trick or treating in a hospice
3) What did the protester who threw glitter on Keir Starmer want?
- A ban on new oil and gas licences
- A citizens assembly
- A progressive alliance
- A ceasefire in Gaza
4) Which of these unions are affiliated to the party?
- Unite
- NEU
- Musician’s Union
- ASLEF
5)Who is the NEC chair?
- Alice Perry
- Joanna Baxter
- James Asser
- Luke Akehurst
Round 2: Johns, Jons, Jonathans, Johnnys
One thing we don’t lack for in the labour movement is men named John. Or Jon, or Jonathan, or Johnny. This is a round celebrating Labour Johns, in all their glory.
1)Which is a founder of Momentum?
- Jonathan Rutherford
- Jon Lansman
- John McDonnell
- John O’Farrell
2) When did former leader John Smith die (½ point for the year, ½ for the year and the month)?
No help here…
3) Which of these is a LabourList columnist?
- John Spellar
- John Denham
- Jon Lansman
- John Biggs
4)How many Johns or Jonathans are in the Shadow Cabinet?
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
5) How many Johns are there in the parliamentary Labour party?
- 6
- 8
- 10
- 12
Round 3: Quote round!
Test your knowledge of Labour history, both recent and less recent, with this round on the some of the things Labour politicians and their aides have said – some regrettable, some less so.
1). “He died, Jeremy. He tragically died.”
Who said this – and who had died? (1/2 point for each)
2) Harold Wilson: “The Labour Party is a moral crusade or it is …”
- An election-winner
- Nothing
- A protest party
- Bankrupt
3) What did Labour aide Jo Moore famous describe as “a good day to bury bad news”?
No help here…
4) A reported text exchange between two Labour MPs that happened in 2016:
Person X: “The Observer front page is an absolute disgrace. You make me ashamed to have ever tried to work with you. What were you hoping to achieve?”
Person Y: “Sorry for that. I don’t recognise the number.”
Name persons X and Y. 1/2 point for each.
5) Which Labour MP was alleged to have told a blind journalist to “move out of my fucking way” in 2011?
No help here…
Round 4: The Enemy
What are those chinless freaks up to? A round on the Tory Party.
1)What song was Therese Coffey filmed singing the night before cutting universal credit by £20 per week?
- Don’t stop me now
- Rocket man
- Time of my life
- Money Money Money
2) What is Rishi Sunak’s favourite book?
- Riders, by Jilly Cooper
- The Seven Habits of Highly Successful People, by Stephen Covey
- Bridget Jones’s Diary, by Helen Fielding
- Thirst for Love, by Yukio Mishima
3) For whom would Dominic Raab take the knee? (Choose all that apply)
- His wife
- The armed forces
- The Queen
- The Archbishop of Canterbury
4) In 2018, Jeremy Hunt publicly did what to his wife?
- Confused her nationality
- Addressed her by his mother’s name
- Called her “plain-looking”
- Said that she’d put on weight
5) Which foodstuff brand did Kemi Badenoch denounce by name in her leadership launch?
- Oatly Milk
- Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream
- Innocent Smoothies
- Tofoo Tofu
Round 5: By-elections!
We’ve had a lot of by-elections this year, so here’s a round designed to test your knowledge of Labour’s newest MPs.
1) Before he was Labour’s by-election candidate and victor, Michael Shanks made Glasgow local news by doing what during lockdown?
- Adopted a lost parrot
- Spent a week living on a roundabout
- Ran down every street in Glasgow
- Won a competition to invent a new flavour of crisp
2) Labour’s by-election candidate in Mid Bedfordshire made the front page of the Sun earlier this year when it was discovered he had dressed up as what as part of a protest?
- Nadhim Zahawi’s tax bill
- A zombie
- Boris Johnson
- A giant chicken
3) What is Keir Mather’s majority?
- 796 votes
- 2,341 votes
- 4,161 votes
- 8,029 votes
4) Which union did new Tamworth MP Sarah Edwards previously work for?
No help here…
5) How many by-elections have there been since the last general election?
- 8
- 13
- 18
- 19
More from LabourList
Labour Christmas Pub Quiz Answers 2023: Check scores here – but no cheating
‘Homelessness shames us all. Labour will act where the Tories have failed’
‘Biden’s approval rating struggles hold lessons for Starmer and Reeves’