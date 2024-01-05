Polls suggest these 37 ‘non-battleground’ seats are winnable amid selection races

Dozens of seats on Labour’s list of “non-battleground” constituencies at the next general election could be winnable for the party, according to new analysis based on recent polling.
According to research by Election Maps UK, Labour could win as many as 37 of the seats on its list of 211 ‘non-battleground’ constituencies – including those held on current boundaries by government ministers Penny Mordaunt and Esther McVey and former ministers Jacob Rees-Mogg and Kwasi Kwarteng.
The analysis – which was based on the latest polling and new constituency boundaries that will be used at the next election – suggests that Labour could overturn some sizeable Tory majorities, winning seats held on current boundaries by Shailesh Vara and Damian Green, who were elected in 2019 with majorities of 25,983 and 24,029 respectively.
All of the seats that exist on current boundaries are held by Conservative MPs.
Labour recently advertised for applicants to stand as its candidates in the ‘non-battleground’ seats, accelerating its selection process amid increased speculation and preparation for a potential spring general election. The deadline is January 10th.
Writing for LabourList today on her advice to those considering standing in ‘non-battleground’ seats, former Labour national executive committee member Alice Perry said she was on a panel in 2017 that selected candidates in the eastern region – including in seats thought unwinnable at the time.
“Some of these “unwinnable” seats ended up returning Labour MPs… I selected candidates in 2017 in places like Peterborough and Ipswich not expecting that we would win. Politics can be unpredictable,” she wrote.
The Labour Party was approached for comment.
The full list of seats is as follows:
|Constituency name
|MP elected in 2019
|Projected result
|Projected majority
|Ashford
|Damian Green
|LAB GAIN
|2,507
|Aylesbury
|Rob Butler
|LAB GAIN
|6,250
|Beverley and Holderness
|Graham Stuart
|LAB GAIN
|1,774
|Central Devon
|Mel Stride
|LAB GAIN
|3,989
|Chatham and Aylesford
|Tracey Crouch
|LAB GAIN
|992
|Chester South and Eddisbury
|Edward Timpson
|LAB GAIN
|2,943
|Congleton
|Fiona Bruce
|LAB GAIN
|2,284
|Derbyshire Dales
|Sarah Dines
|LAB GAIN
|2,590
|Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard
|Andrew Selous
|LAB GAIN
|3,363
|Forest of Dean
|Mark Harper
|LAB GAIN
|3,475
|Harborough, Oadby and Wigston
|Neil O’Brien
|LAB GAIN
|5,322
|Harwich and North Essex
|Bernard Jenkin
|LAB GAIN
|2,478
|Hertford and Stortford
|Julie Marson
|LAB GAIN
|3,808
|Isle of Wight East
|Bob Seely
|LAB GAIN
|2,289
|Isle of Wight West
|Unknown (new seat)
|LAB GAIN
|2,231
|Melton and Syston
|Unknown (new seat)
|LAB GAIN
|690
|Mid Derbyshire
|Pauline Latham
|LAB GAIN
|4,069
|Mid Leicestershire
|Edward Argar
|LAB GAIN
|1,451
|Newark
|Robert Jenrick
|LAB GAIN
|403
|North East Hertfordshire
|Oliver Heald
|LAB GAIN
|3,156
|North East Somerset and Hanham
|Jacob Rees-Mogg
|LAB GAIN
|4,569
|North Somerset
|Liam Fox
|LAB GAIN
|4,283
|North West Cambridgeshire
|Shailesh Vara
|LAB GAIN
|1,763
|Portsmouth North
|Penny Mordaunt
|LAB GAIN
|3,025
|Reading West and Mid Berkshire
|Alok Sharma
|LAB GAIN
|1,537
|Ribble Valley
|Nigel Evans
|LAB GAIN
|1,465
|South Dorset
|Richard Drax
|LAB GAIN
|2,705
|South Norfolk
|Richard Bacon
|LAB GAIN
|2,490
|South West Hertfordshire
|Gagan Mohindra
|LAB GAIN
|2,047
|Spelthorne
|Kwasi Kwarteng
|LAB GAIN
|487
|St Austell and Newquay
|Steve Double
|LAB GAIN
|4,229
|Staffordshire Moorlands
|Karen Bradley
|LAB GAIN
|941
|Suffolk Coastal
|Therese Coffey
|LAB GAIN
|1,375
|Sutton Coldfield
|Andrew Mitchell
|LAB GAIN
|970
|Tatton
|Esther McVey
|LAB GAIN
|1,884
|Weston-super-Mare
|John Penrose
|LAB GAIN
|5,277
|Windsor
|Adam Afriyie
|LAB GAIN
|1,385
