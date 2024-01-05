Polls suggest these 37 ‘non-battleground’ seats are winnable amid selection races

Dozens of seats on Labour’s list of “non-battleground” constituencies at the next general election could be winnable for the party, according to new analysis based on recent polling.

According to research by Election Maps UK, Labour could win as many as 37 of the seats on its list of 211 ‘non-battleground’ constituencies – including those held on current boundaries by government ministers Penny Mordaunt and Esther McVey and former ministers Jacob Rees-Mogg and Kwasi Kwarteng.

The analysis – which was based on the latest polling and new constituency boundaries that will be used at the next election – suggests that Labour could overturn some sizeable Tory majorities, winning seats held on current boundaries by Shailesh Vara and Damian Green, who were elected in 2019 with majorities of 25,983 and 24,029 respectively.

All of the seats that exist on current boundaries are held by Conservative MPs.

Labour recently advertised for applicants to stand as its candidates in the ‘non-battleground’ seats, accelerating its selection process amid increased speculation and preparation for a potential spring general election. The deadline is January 10th.

Writing for LabourList today on her advice to those considering standing in ‘non-battleground’ seats, former Labour national executive committee member Alice Perry said she was on a panel in 2017 that selected candidates in the eastern region – including in seats thought unwinnable at the time.

“Some of these “unwinnable” seats ended up returning Labour MPs… I selected candidates in 2017 in places like Peterborough and Ipswich not expecting that we would win. Politics can be unpredictable,” she wrote.

The Labour Party was approached for comment.

The full list of seats is as follows: