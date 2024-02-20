Blackpool South: Another winnable by-election looms over Tory MP suspension

The marginal seat of Blackpool South could see a recall petition and potentially a by-election after Conservative MP Scott Benton’s appeal against parliamentary suspension was rejected this morning.

Scott Benton had the Conservative whip suspended in April of last year, and in December the parliamentary standards authority recommended a 35 day suspension.

Benton was recorded meeting with undercover Times reporters posing as representatives of a fictitious company, and the standards authority found that the statements he made, indicating a willingness to circumvent rules on behalf of the company in exchange for payment constituted an “extremely serious” breach of parliamentary rules.

Labour has called on Benton to resign, with Shadow Paymaster General Jonathan Ashworth saying that he should “do the decent thing and resign, saving the people of Blackpool South a lengthy recall petition that would leave them without the representation they deserve.”

Ashworth continued: “This is yet another by-election caused by Tory scandal. Britain deserves better than this carousel of Conservative Chaos.

“Labour’s Chris Webb is Blackpool born and bred, and ready to deliver a fresh start for Blackpool South.”

Webb was selected in March 2023 and has been appealing for support for his campaign.

Blackpool South was held by Labour’s Gordon Marsden until 2019, when Benton took the seat with a majority of 3,690 votes.