SNP ceasefire motion vote: Read full Labour amendment backing ‘immediate ceasefire’

Labour is to table an amendment to the Scottish National Party (SNP)’s motion tomorrow, backing an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza for the first time.

It comes after Scottish Labour voted for an immediate ceasefire at its conference this weekend, and thousands protested outside the conference urging Starmer to go further in his stance.

In November a number of Labour frontbenchers resigned to vote for an SNP amendment which called for a ceasefire, while Labour proposed an amendment which backed “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting.

The text of the amendment is below:

That this House believes that an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah risks catastrophic humanitarian consequences and therefore must not take place; notes the intolerable loss of Palestinian life, the majority being women and children; condemns the terrorism of Hamas who continue to hold hostages; supports Australia, Canada and New Zealand’s calls for Hamas to release and return all hostages and for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, which means an immediate stop to the fighting and a ceasefire that lasts and is observed by all sides, noting that Israel cannot be expected to cease fighting if Hamas continues with violence and that Israelis have the right to the assurance that the horror of 7th October cannot happen again; therefore supports diplomatic mediation efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire; demands that rapid and unimpeded humanitarian relief is provided in Gaza; demands an end to settlement expansion and violence; urges Israel to comply with the International Court of Justice’s provisional measures; calls for the UN Security Council to be meet urgently; and urges all international partners to work together to establish a diplomatic process to deliver the peace of a two-state solution, with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state, including working with international partners to recognise a Palestinian state as a contribution to rather than outcome of that process, because statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people and not in the gift of any neighbour.