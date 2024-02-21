Home

SNP ceasefire motion vote: Full list of MPs backing Labour amendment so far

Tom Belger
MPs are due to vote today in parliament on a Scottish National Party motion calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel, and on a Labour amendment too backing an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” which lasts and is observed by all sides.

Labour has not yet signalled how it will vote on the SNP motion or Conservative government amendment (you can read the Labour amendment wording here), but parliament’s Speaker indicated Labour’s own motion would be chosen too for a vote. The exact time of the vote is also not yet clear.

That will come as a relief to senior Labour figures, as it is seen as reducing the chances many Labour MPs revolt and back the SNP motion, but the unusual procedural decision sparked anger among Tory and SNP MPs.

We intend to publish a list later today as soon as we can with how MPs voted on the motion or amendments, but the list below simply includes the MPs that have chosen to add their name to the Labour amendment to show their support ahead of the vote.

Some 141 Labour MPs or Labour-turned-independent MPs were listed as having added their names to the Labour amendment as of Wednesday lunchtime. Labour currently has 199 MPs, meaning more than 50 MPs have not, or had not yet at the time of publication, backed the party’s stance, though others may still vote in support.

Shadow minister for international development Lisa Nandy told Sky News on Wednesday morning whipping arrangements in relation to Labour MPs backing the SNP motion were “for the chief whip”, but said there was a “significant difference’ between the SNP’s motion and Labour’s amendment.

Nandy said she was “deeply concerned” by the SNP motion, suggesting it does not sufficiently spell out that “by definition a ceasefire has to be two-sided”.

She added: “We’ve seen during this conflict many people have called for Israel to lay down its arms and Hamas to continue to be able to fight. That is utterly unacceptable.”

Former Labour MPs Jeremy Corbyn and Claudia Webbe, as well as several Plaid Cymru and SDLP MPs, are among those to have added their names to the SNP motion in advance of the debate, but most supporters as of Wednesday morning were SNP MPs.

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said that the affiliated union expected Labour MPs to fight for “peace and justice”, and back the SNP motion as “the only motion which calls for an immediate ceasefire without caveats”.
Labour left campaign group Momentum also claimed Labour’s “conditional and caveated” ceasefire call was giving “cover” for Israel to continue the conflict, urging the party to provide “moral leadership” and MPs to back the SNP motion.

Three further Labour MPs were initially listed as having supported the Labour amendment, but their names were withdrawn on Wednesday. One MP said it was added in error.

Full list of 141 MPs putting their name to Labour’s ceasefire amendment

Keir Starmer
Angela Rayner
David Lammy
Lisa Nandy
John Healey
Alan Campbell
Christian Wakeford
Mary Glindon
Colleen Fletcher
Anneliese Dodds
Samantha Dixon
Andrew Western
Steve McCabe
Jeff Smith
Thangam Debbonaire
Gerald Jones
Chris Elmore
Kim Leadbeater
Wes Streeting
Jo Stevens
Hilary Benn
Fleur Anderson
Feryal Clark
Andrew Gwynne
Alistair Strathern
Emma Hardy
Barbara Keeley
Simon Lightwood
Rachel Reeves
Tonia Antoniazzi
Sharon Hodgson
Alex Davies-Jones
Bill Esterson
James Murray
Louise Haigh
Toby Perkins
Preet Kaur Gill
Vicky Foxcroft
Yvonne Fovargue
Lilian Greenwood
Clive Betts
Nick Smith
Maria Eagle
Carolyn Harris
Steve Reed
Kerry McCarthy
Alan Whitehead
Matthew Pennycook
Stephen Morgan
Edward Miliband
Gen Kitchen
Keir Mather
Stephen Kinnock
Barry Sheerman
Ruth Cadbury
Chris Bryant
Jess Phillips
Alex Norris
Yvette Cooper
Ben Bradshaw
Dan Jarvis
Daniel Zeichner
Jim McMahon
Karl Turner
Wayne David
Christina Rees
Dawn Butler
Mark Hendrick
Virendra Sharma
Ian Murray
Michael Shanks
Ms Karen Buck
Darren Jones
Jonathan Reynolds
Harriet Harman
Jessica Morden
Pat McFadden
Jonathan Ashworth
Nick Thomas-Symonds
Bridget Phillipson
Ellie Reeves
Shabana Mahmood
Emily Thornberry
Lucy Powell
Peter Kyle
Liz Kendall
John Cryer
Sarah Edwards
Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi
Nia Griffith
Luke Pollard
Rosie Duffield
Stephen Timms
Jon Cruddas
Paula Barker
Meg Hillier
Holly Lynch
Chi Onwurah
Mike Amesbury
Charlotte Nichols
Sarah Jones
Cat Smith
Nicholas Brown
Julie Elliott
Andy Slaughter
Catherine West
Stephen Doughty
Chris Evans
Stephanie Peacock
George Howarth
Derek Twigg
Justin Madders
Clive Efford
Alison McGovern
Anna McMorrin
Margaret Beckett
Mike Kane
Matt Western
Rachel Hopkins
Emma Lewell-Buck
Helen Hayes
Janet Daby
Abena Oppong-Asare
Paul Blomfield
Ashley Dalton
Liz Twist
Seema Malhotra
Stella Creasy
Ruth Jones
Gill Furniss
Matt Rodda
Rushanara Ali
Olivia Blake
Margaret Hodge
Kevin Brennan
Judith Cummins
Peter Dowd
Lyn Brown
Rupa Huq
Angela Eagle
Diana Johnson

 

 

 

 

 

