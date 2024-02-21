SNP ceasefire motion vote: Full list of MPs backing Labour amendment so far

MPs are due to vote today in parliament on a Scottish National Party motion calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel, and on a Labour amendment too backing an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” which lasts and is observed by all sides.
Labour has not yet signalled how it will vote on the SNP motion or Conservative government amendment (you can read the Labour amendment wording here), but parliament’s Speaker indicated Labour’s own motion would be chosen too for a vote. The exact time of the vote is also not yet clear.
That will come as a relief to senior Labour figures, as it is seen as reducing the chances many Labour MPs revolt and back the SNP motion, but the unusual procedural decision sparked anger among Tory and SNP MPs.
We intend to publish a list later today as soon as we can with how MPs voted on the motion or amendments, but the list below simply includes the MPs that have chosen to add their name to the Labour amendment to show their support ahead of the vote.
Some 141 Labour MPs or Labour-turned-independent MPs were listed as having added their names to the Labour amendment as of Wednesday lunchtime. Labour currently has 199 MPs, meaning more than 50 MPs have not, or had not yet at the time of publication, backed the party’s stance, though others may still vote in support.
Shadow minister for international development Lisa Nandy told Sky News on Wednesday morning whipping arrangements in relation to Labour MPs backing the SNP motion were “for the chief whip”, but said there was a “significant difference’ between the SNP’s motion and Labour’s amendment.
Nandy said she was “deeply concerned” by the SNP motion, suggesting it does not sufficiently spell out that “by definition a ceasefire has to be two-sided”.
She added: “We’ve seen during this conflict many people have called for Israel to lay down its arms and Hamas to continue to be able to fight. That is utterly unacceptable.”
Former Labour MPs Jeremy Corbyn and Claudia Webbe, as well as several Plaid Cymru and SDLP MPs, are among those to have added their names to the SNP motion in advance of the debate, but most supporters as of Wednesday morning were SNP MPs.
Three further Labour MPs were initially listed as having supported the Labour amendment, but their names were withdrawn on Wednesday. One MP said it was added in error.
Full list of 141 MPs putting their name to Labour’s ceasefire amendment
|Keir Starmer
|Angela Rayner
|David Lammy
|Lisa Nandy
|John Healey
|Alan Campbell
|
Christian Wakeford
|Mary Glindon
|Colleen Fletcher
|
Anneliese Dodds
|
Samantha Dixon
|
Andrew Western
|Steve McCabe
|Jeff Smith
|
Thangam Debbonaire
|Gerald Jones
|Chris Elmore
|
Kim Leadbeater
|Wes Streeting
|Jo Stevens
|Hilary Benn
|
Fleur Anderson
|Feryal Clark
|
Andrew Gwynne
|
Alistair Strathern
|Emma Hardy
|
Barbara Keeley
|
Simon Lightwood
|
Rachel Reeves
|
Tonia Antoniazzi
|
Sharon Hodgson
|
Alex Davies-Jones
|Bill Esterson
|James Murray
|Louise Haigh
|Toby Perkins
|Preet Kaur Gill
|Vicky Foxcroft
|
Yvonne Fovargue
|
Lilian Greenwood
|Clive Betts
|Nick Smith
|Maria Eagle
|Carolyn Harris
|Steve Reed
|
Kerry McCarthy
|
Alan Whitehead
|
Matthew Pennycook
|
Stephen Morgan
|
Edward Miliband
|Gen Kitchen
|Keir Mather
|
Stephen Kinnock
|
Barry Sheerman
|Ruth Cadbury
|Chris Bryant
|Jess Phillips
|Alex Norris
|Yvette Cooper
|Ben Bradshaw
|Dan Jarvis
|
Daniel Zeichner
|Jim McMahon
|Karl Turner
|Wayne David
|Christina Rees
|Dawn Butler
|Mark Hendrick
|
Virendra Sharma
|Ian Murray
|
Michael Shanks
|
Ms Karen Buck
|Darren Jones
|
Jonathan Reynolds
|
Harriet Harman
|
Jessica Morden
|Pat McFadden
|
Jonathan Ashworth
|
Nick Thomas-Symonds
|
Bridget Phillipson
|Ellie Reeves
|
Shabana Mahmood
|
Emily Thornberry
|Lucy Powell
|Peter Kyle
|Liz Kendall
|John Cryer
|
Sarah Edwards
|
Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi
|Nia Griffith
|Luke Pollard
|Rosie Duffield
|
Stephen Timms
|Jon Cruddas
|Paula Barker
|Meg Hillier
|Holly Lynch
|Chi Onwurah
|
Mike Amesbury
|
Charlotte Nichols
|Sarah Jones
|Cat Smith
|
Nicholas Brown
|Julie Elliott
|
Andy Slaughter
|
Catherine West
|
Stephen Doughty
|Chris Evans
|
Stephanie Peacock
|
George Howarth
|Derek Twigg
|
Justin Madders
|Clive Efford
|
Alison McGovern
|
Anna McMorrin
|
Margaret Beckett
|Mike Kane
|Matt Western
|
Rachel Hopkins
|
Emma Lewell-Buck
|Helen Hayes
|Janet Daby
|
Abena Oppong-Asare
|Paul Blomfield
|Ashley Dalton
|Liz Twist
|
Seema Malhotra
|Stella Creasy
|Ruth Jones
|Gill Furniss
|Matt Rodda
|Rushanara Ali
|Olivia Blake
|
Margaret Hodge
|Kevin Brennan
|
Judith Cummins
|Peter Dowd
|Lyn Brown
|Rupa Huq
|Angela Eagle
|
Diana Johnson
