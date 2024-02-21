SNP ceasefire motion vote: Full list of MPs backing Labour amendment so far

MPs are due to vote today in parliament on a Scottish National Party motion calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel, and on a Labour amendment too backing an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” which lasts and is observed by all sides.

Labour has not yet signalled how it will vote on the SNP motion or Conservative government amendment (you can read the Labour amendment wording here), but parliament’s Speaker indicated Labour’s own motion would be chosen too for a vote. The exact time of the vote is also not yet clear.

That will come as a relief to senior Labour figures, as it is seen as reducing the chances many Labour MPs revolt and back the SNP motion, but the unusual procedural decision sparked anger among Tory and SNP MPs.

We intend to publish a list later today as soon as we can with how MPs voted on the motion or amendments, but the list below simply includes the MPs that have chosen to add their name to the Labour amendment to show their support ahead of the vote.

Some 141 Labour MPs or Labour-turned-independent MPs were listed as having added their names to the Labour amendment as of Wednesday lunchtime. Labour currently has 199 MPs, meaning more than 50 MPs have not, or had not yet at the time of publication, backed the party’s stance, though others may still vote in support.

Shadow minister for international development Lisa Nandy told Sky News on Wednesday morning whipping arrangements in relation to Labour MPs backing the SNP motion were “for the chief whip”, but said there was a “significant difference’ between the SNP’s motion and Labour’s amendment.

Nandy said she was “deeply concerned” by the SNP motion, suggesting it does not sufficiently spell out that “by definition a ceasefire has to be two-sided”.

She added: “We’ve seen during this conflict many people have called for Israel to lay down its arms and Hamas to continue to be able to fight. That is utterly unacceptable.”

Former Labour MPs Jeremy Corbyn and Claudia Webbe, as well as several Plaid Cymru and SDLP MPs, are among those to have added their names to the SNP motion in advance of the debate, but most supporters as of Wednesday morning were SNP MPs.

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said that the affiliated union expected Labour MPs to fight for “peace and justice”, and back the SNP motion as “the only motion which calls for an immediate ceasefire without caveats”. Labour left campaign group Momentum also claimed Labour’s “conditional and caveated” ceasefire call was giving “cover” for Israel to continue the conflict, urging the party to provide “moral leadership” and MPs to back the SNP motion.

Three further Labour MPs were initially listed as having supported the Labour amendment, but their names were withdrawn on Wednesday. One MP said it was added in error.

Full list of 141 MPs putting their name to Labour’s ceasefire amendment