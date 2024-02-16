Sir Tony Lloyd MP’s funeral: Angela Rayner and Gordon Brown lead tributes

Angela Rayner and Gordon Brown have today joined members of Tony Lloyd’s family in paying tribute to Labour MP at his funeral in Manchester.

The deputy Labour leader hailed Lloyd’s “intelligence” and “integrity”, saying that he had a “deep sense of duty” and was guided by his “socialist principles”.

Rayner told the service that Lloyd’s “dedication to public service knew no bounds”, and that he would be remembered for his “compassion, humanity and unwavering dedication to others”.

Gordon Brown remembered Lloyd’s role as chair of the parliamentary Labour Party, a role he held between 2006 and 2012, praising his “tact and diplomacy”.

The former Prime Minister discussed Lloyd’s commitment to tackling poverty and injustice, describing him as “brave and tireless in his fight for justice”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer also addressed the service, paying tribute to Lloyd’s decades of public service, with Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham also in attendance.

Lloyd passed away last month at the age of 73, triggering the by-election in his Rochdale constituency, which is scheduled to take place on February 29th.

Lloyd had represented Rochdale since 2017, but had previously served as the Labour member for Stretford between 1983 and 1997, and Manchester Central between 1997 and 2012. Between 2012 and 2017 he was the Greater Manchester Police and Crime Commissioner.

The 73-year-old had been receiving treatment for blood cancer for some time, but it turned into what he called “aggresive and untreatable” leukaemia.

Starmer has previously said Lloyd’s death was a “terrible loss”, and expressed his “deepest condolences” to his family. He praised Lloyd’s “devotion to his country”.