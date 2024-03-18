Revealed: George Galloway says he’ll run as Greater Manchester mayor – in 2028

George Galloway has said he will stand against Andy Burnham to become Mayor in Greater Manchester – but not until 2028, LabourList can reveal.



Speculation had been growing that the Workers Party MP, who won a by-election in Rochdale two weeks ago, could throw his hat into the ring in a bid to oust Labour mayor Burnham in the upcoming election in May.

In his first speech in the House of Commons last week, he said he had put Labour “on notice” and promised to stand candidates against the party at the general election.

He had signalled his interest in the mayoral post to the Manchester Evening News and said the city had been “abandoned not just by the government but by the mayor”.

He also said: “If I stand, it would be on a platform of a better deal for Manchester’s surrounding towns.”

When LabourList approached Galloway about a Manchester Evening News, he replied: “I will stand against Burnham – in 2028.”

LabourList asked him for further details, but he had not responded at the time of publication.

The comments would appear to suggest Galloway expects Burnham to be re-elected this May, and then seek another term beyond it.

MPs who win devolved mayoraltes with police and crime commissioner powers must stand down from their position in Parliament. Parliamentary rules do not allow MPs to be part of the police force. Tracy Brabin stood down as a Labour MP after being elected Mayor of West Yorkshire.

Andy Burnham has been the Mayor of Greater Manchester since 2017 and is fighting for his third term in the role this May.

He is set to stand against Conservative candidate Dan Barker, Liberal Democrat Jake Austin and independent candidate Nick Buckley.

It comes as London mayor Sadiq Khan also announced his 2024 re-election bid on Monday, promising 40,000 council homes.

If you have anything to share that we should be publishing about this or any other topic involving Labour, on record or strictly anonymously, contact us at [email protected].

Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for a briefing everything Labour, every weekday morning.

If you can help sustain our work too through a monthly donation, become one of our supporters here.

And if you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].