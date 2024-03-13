Online Event: What can Labour learn from Joe Biden’s economic programme? With LabourList, PPI and James Murray

LabourList and the Progressive Policy Institute are excited to announce an online event on what Keir Starmer and the Labour party can learn from US president Joe Biden’s economic programme and how it resonates with voters.



Join us between 1pm and 2pm on Thursday March 21 via Zoom, with special guests including shadow minister James Murray – secure your ticket now here.

Centre-left parties around the world have been taking inspiration from President Biden’s economic programme to invest in America following the pandemic. The policies appear to be paying off with the American economy outperforming many of its competitors on growth, investment and wages.

Yet with American voters going to the polls in November, some Democrats are concerned about how ‘Bidenomics‘ is landing with voters. What can the UK Labour Party learn from the politics and the policies?

Join us to hear some expert analysis and a compelling debate on lessons from the US Democrats, with guests including:

James Murray, Labour MP for Ealing North and Shadow Financial Secretary to the Treasury

Will Marshall, President, Progressive Policy Institute

Kirsty McNeill, Labour prospective parliamentary candidate for Midlothian who recently visited the US with PPI/Progressive Britain

Claire Ainsley, Director of the Center-Left Renewal Project at the Progressive Policy Institute and a former Labour policy director

Tom Belger, editor, LabourList.

Tickets are available here, and please contact [email protected] with any questions.