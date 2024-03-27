Local elections 2024: Starmer and Rayner to launch campaign in the Black Country, targeting Tory levelling up failures

Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner will accuse the Conservatives of “preying on hopes” of working people as they launch Labour’s local election campaign on Thursday.

The Labour leader and his deputy will head to an as-yet undisclosed campaign launch site in the Black Country, and will mount a high-profile attack on the government claiming they are failing to deliver on their levelling up policy, as promised by former prime minister Boris Johnson.



Starmer is expected to say that the biggest tragedy of the last 14 years has been the destruction of hope.

He will say: “People say to me the worst thing you can do in politics is prey on peoples’ fear. Yet in some ways, preying on their hopes is just as bad. That’s what the Tories did with levelling-up. It is a good ambition for Britain, but it requires not just a new plan, also a fundamental shift in how we govern.”

Starmer will also double down on a familiar narrative over the past year, casting the local elections as a choice for millions of voters at the ballot box May 2nd between continued decline after 14 years of Conservative rule, and national renewal with Labour.

“If we want to change our economy, we must also change our politics and put an end to politics that is done to communities, not with them,” Starmer will say.

“No more political hero complexes, no more fantasies, no more easy answers that require nobody – politicians or people – to lift a finger. The Tory era of politicians as performance art is coming to an end.”

Angela Rayner will urge voters in England to stop the chaos, division and decline of Tory rule by voting Labour at the local elections.

She will say: “We could be months away from the reset of a nation. On May 2nd, the country has a chance to send the Tories a clear message: put an end to the chaos and the failure visible in every community up and down the country.”

More than 2,600 council seats are up for election across 107 councils on May 2nd, along with elections for regional mayors and police and crime commissioners across England and Wales.

According to analysts Michael Thrasher and Colin Rallings, the Conservatives could lose half of the council seats they are defending if they repeat their poor performance at last year’s local elections.

The pair have said the Tories could lose as many as 500 seats across the country, with Labour expected to make around 300 gains.