‘Labour’s India visits show a party serious about winning British-Indian voters’ trust’

In February, against a backdrop of significant global and domestic challenges which have rightly captured political attention and energy, the Labour Party took the time to begin meaningful outreach to India and the Indian diaspora.

Early in the month, senior Labour figures including Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds visited India, with Shadow deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner following a couple of weeks later.

The momentum continued with Lammy attending the launch on February 27th of the Labour Indians initiative, which aims to rally the British Indian community’s support for Labour and consolidate ties with India. Labour Indians will not only act as a campaigning group but deliver deep intellectual insight into how to frame a progressive UK-India relationship.

These efforts underscore Labour’s commitment to revitalising the critical partnership between the UK and India, bolstering economic, cultural and defence ties and demonstrating a readiness to lead Britain through the complexities of modern international relations.

The message is clear: a Labour government would not only uphold historical alliances, but also proactively engage with and influence the evolving global landscape, informed through the prism of ‘progressive realism‘.

Labour is articulating a vision for a vibrant UK-India relationship

In a touching gesture, Rayner made a pilgrimage to the iconic Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat. This is the place from where Mahatma Gandhi initiated key elements of the freedom movement, including the renowned Dandi March, which defied colonial salt laws.

The visit paid homage to Gandhi’s courage, intellect and immense sacrifice. It also reminds us of Labour’s historic support for Gandhi, emphasising Indian independence as one more landmark event that took place under Clement Attlee’s transformative government, in 1947. Many members of the Labour Indians group had the honour of hosting Mahatma Gandhi’s 88-year-old grandson in London in late 2023.

Rejecting President Macron’s assertion that France could usurp Britain’s traditional role as India’s gateway to Europe, Rayner, Lammy and Reynolds articulated a vision for a vibrant UK-India relationship. This idea is not anchored in nostalgia, rather it is forward-thinking, embracing India’s status as the world’s fifth largest economy with lessons to offer, from IT excellence to railway electrification.

Lammy’s personal connection to India, including his great-grandmother’s journey from Calcutta to Guyana and his demonstrated love of cricket, added a heartfelt touch. In a landscape frequently dominated by identity politics, Lammy’s fusion of personal history with popular and diplomatic engagement provides a refreshingly human and contemporary British take on foreign affairs.

Visits to India represent efforts to repair links with British Indians

These visits also represent concerted efforts to repair and fortify connections with the British Indian community, which has witnessed waning support for Labour in the last decade. The launch of Labour Indians marks a significant step towards reigniting and strengthening these vital links, crucial for shaping Labour’s policy agenda and vision for the UK.

Councillor Shama Tatler, deputy leader of Brent Council and a vice-chair of Labour Indians thanked Rayner, Lammy and Reynolds for their commitment to “restoring trust and bolstering support among British Indians” as well as “acknowledging their indispensable role in enriching the UK’s social and economic landscape”.

The trio’s respective schedules included notable engagements with Dr S Jaishankar, India’s astute External Affairs Minister, and Rayner met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at his official residence. These encounters are of particular significance given that senior Indian leaders seldom meet with opposition parties, clearly suggesting Labour is viewed as a future government.

The visits also pave the way for further economic cooperation

Amid active talks about a potential UK-India free trade agreement – which remains elusive for the current government despite repeated promises and the touted special connection of PM Rishi Sunak – the visits also pave the way for further economic cooperation, job creation and investment opportunities.

There are already strong foundations, with a significant footprint of more than 635 British companies in India, employing close to 667,000 people, a joint trade surge of 51% in the previous year and India being the UK’s second biggest inward investor after the USA.

Moreover, the UK’s role as a premier destination for Indian students is underscored by increasing numbers of them receiving study visas, with India now being the largest source of foreign learners. Projections indicate that the number of Indian students in UK universities could soon exceed 300,000​​​​. This educational exchange significantly contributes to the UK’s economy – financially, culturally and socially.

Participating in the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, alongside Smriti Irani, India’s famously articulate Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, Rayner emphasised the transformative change she witnessed in India since her first visit in 2007, acknowledging the significant contributions of women in leadership and business roles to the economy. She drew parallels with UK efforts to protect and empower women, highlighting the necessity of inclusive engagement across all socio-economic backgrounds.

Mutual respect and collective prosperity must be our aims

Interviewed by NDTV, Lammy and Reynolds described India as a “huge powerhouse“, stressing the importance of the UK-India alliance as a deep, generations-spanning connection. The visit, they noted, was timed with the electoral calendars of both nations in mind, aiming to lay the groundwork for a new UK-India Strategic Partnership regardless of the political landscape.

The interview delved into immigration and student mobility, areas of concern for many Indians. Reynolds criticised the current UK government’s approach, outlining Labour’s vision for a points-based system that values the contributions of Indian students and professionals.

Lammy highlighted the visit’s focus on “growth, growth, growth”, identifying India’s dynamic economy as a key area for cooperation, on top of technology, defence and the green transition. Potential tariff reductions were also discussed, as well as Labour’s support for India’s role in international forums like the UN Security Council.

The Labour Party has clearly articulated its determination to nurture a more profound, meaningful partnership with India and Indians. By championing an inclusive, progressive future, it is the hope and belief of many that this will be a relationship of mutual respect, cooperation and collective prosperity.