One in four young Labour supporters would not date a Tory, new poll finds

New polling from More in Common suggests that one in four Labour supporters between the ages of 18 and 34 would not consider dating a Conservative.

However, young Labour members’ desire to steer romantically clear from Conservatives is unlikely to set them back significantly in the dating market – as YouGov polling from January revealed that just 4% of those aged 18-24 intend to vote Conservative, and 12% of those aged 25-49.

More in Common’s polling also revealed that 36% of 2019 Labour voters would be somewhat or very uncomfortable if a family member married a Tory.

2019 Conservative supporters, however, are far less likely to have a problem with their family members marrying Labour supporters.

Eight per cent said it would make them very uncomfortable and 10% said it would make them somewhat uncomfortable.

In 2022, Labour MP Lucy Powell was criticised by, among others, Conservative MPs Sara Britcliffe and Chris Clarkson for attending Manchester Pride wearing an LGBT+ Labour t-shirt which read “Never Kissed A Tory”.

Britcliffe argued that the shirt was inappropriate for a shadow minister. At the time, Powell was Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. She represents Manchester Central.