New Labour local election poster accuses Conservatives of ‘tax double whammy’

Labour has unveiled a new punchy campaign poster accusing the Conservatives of a “tax double whammy”.

The poster campaign warns voters that families will be almost £900 worse off under the Tories ahead of the new tax year as a result of frozen thresholds for income tax and National Insurance and a hike on council tax across the country.

In a visit to Blackpool later today, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to accuse the Prime Minister of “insulting the intelligence of hard-working families” with his claim that he is cutting taxes.

Analysis by Labour found that people will only receive £5 back for every £10 extra they pay in tax, leaving them £870 worse off on average under the Conservatives’ tax plans.

The new poster campaign comes after Labour unveiled a website revealing how much the “chaos” within the government and Conservative Party could cost the taxpayer.

Reeves said: “Every time Rishi Sunak goes on the television claiming he is cutting taxes, he is insulting the intelligence of hard-working families.

“Under the Tory tax double whammy, for every extra £10 people are set to pay in higher tax, they are only going to get £5 back – and the average household will still be £870 worse off.

“Working people can see through the Tories’ tax con: it’s giving with one hand and taking with another.

“After 14 years of working people footing the bill for Tory chaos, it’s time for change. Rishi Sunak should end the chaos, call an election and give the public the chance to vote for a changed Labour Party that will change Britain for the better.”

