Watch Tony Robinson in Labour Party election broadcast as local elections near

Tony Robinson called on voters across the country to bring an end to Tory chaos in Labour’s first campaign advert of the local elections.

In the advert, broadcast last night, the Time Team and Blackadder star said that people had been let down by the Conservative government, from long waits in the health service to those struggling to get on the housing ladder.

He said: “You don’t have to walk far down this street to see how Britain has been let down by this Tory government.

“The family at number 21 paying £240 more mortgage because the Tories have crashed the economy. The pensioner at number 5 waiting 11 months for a hip replacement because the Tories have broken the NHS. The couple at number 42 stuck renting because the Tories haven’t built homes for families.”

Britain has had 14 years of chaos under the Tories.



Over a montage of the five Conservative Prime Ministers the UK has had since 2010, Tony Robinson said: “After 14 years of the Tories, these streets aren’t what they once were. They’ve been let down by a Tory government putting party before country.

“While working people pay the price for this endless chaos, what are Rishi Sunak and his MPs doing? Fighting among themselves, distracted, not doing their jobs.”

However, Tony Robinson says that Tory chaos is not inevitable and that the country can turn the corner with a Labour government led by Keir Starmer and a “decade of national renewal”.

He said: “We’ve turned our country around before. We’ll do it again. Now it’s time for change to bring Britain’s future back.”