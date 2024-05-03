Hartlepool council results: Labour proves ‘Red Wall’ progress after past troubles

Labour has taken back control of Hartlepool council in the north-east in this year’s local elections, in what a spokesperson described as a “groundbreaking moment”.

Shortly before 1am, a party spokesperson said: “Winning back Hartlepool council is a groundbreaking moment after the disappointing results we saw here in 2021.

“Keir Starmer pledged to change the Labour Party after that result, and today’s win shows that this changed Labour Party is ready to deliver the change that communities like Hartlepool are crying out for.

“Making gains here shows that the party is on track to win a general election and is firmly back in the service of working people.”

Labour gained eight seats, winning six from the Conservatives and two from independents.

Hartlepool Council Result #LE2024: LAB: 9 (+8)

IND: 2 (-2)

CON: 1 (-6) Council Now: LAB 24, IND 6, CON 6.

Labour GAIN from No Overall Control. pic.twitter.com/nPiOmtl9Ax — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) May 3, 2024

Labour had fallen one seat short of winning control of the council in the Tees Valley town last year, after losing one ward to the Conservatives by just three votes.



Hartlepool is a crucial area for Labour, having lost the constituency to the Conservatives at a by-election in 2021 – when most of the council wards were last contested.

LabourList sat down with Jonathan Brash and leader of the Labour group Brenda Harrison at the party’s headquarters in the town’s high street to discuss the campaign.

The by-election defeat almost triggered the end of Keir Starmer’s leadership of the party just over a year after it began, according to a recent biography.

Speaking to Sky News earlier this week, Starmer said the defeat was a “low point” for the party. “I did (consider quitting) because I didn’t feel that I should be bigger than the party and that if I couldn’t bring about the change, perhaps there should be a change,” he told Beth Rigby.

Deputy leader and parliamentary candidate Jonathan Brash told LabourList on a recent visit: “We have worked incredibly hard to win back trust.”

In its local manifesto, Labour had pledged a new approach and renewed dedication to the people of Hartlepool, with candidates from all walks of life – from NHS workers to business owners.

Among the policies pledged were ensuring safer neighbourhoods by coordinating tough action on crime and antisocial behaviour, cleaning up the town and cutting councillor allowances and expenses to put the money into services the public need:

