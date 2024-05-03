Local election results 2024: Oldham Labour loses council control amid ‘Gaza backlash’

Oldham Labour has lost control of the council in north-west England, with the party losing seats to independents in five wards, according to the BBC.

The local authority is now in no overall control, having been in power since 2011. Two former Labour councillors had quit the party in the run-up to polling day over the party’s stance on Gaza, local media suggest, despite the local Labour group backing a ceasefire.

Retiring councillor Paul Fryer told The Oldham Times: “Labour have been in power in Oldham for 13 years, perhaps people are a bit tired of Labour. In some parts of the borough it’s the Gaza issue that may lose them the seat.”

Elections expert Rob Ford had said in advance of the local elections that Oldham was among the seats worth watching to see if Labour was “struggling” in councils with above-average Muslim voter numbers, given controversy over its position on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Labour remains the largest party, however, with 27 seats. The Lib Dems were one seat down to nine, the Tories are down one to eight, and there are 16 “independents and others”, according to the BBC’s tally.

Labour had been in a precarious position going into the contest, needing only one seat loss to lose control.

See more coverage of the 2024 local elections here.



Local election results 2024: National picture

READ MORE: Live updates on key local election results throughout the night

READ MORE: Key local council elections to watch for clues on our general election chances

READ MORE: Interview: Ellie Reeves on where Labour looking for ‘progress’

READ MORE: ‘The key tests for Labour in each region’

READ MORE: What would good 2024 local election results look like for Labour?

READ MORE: Battleground PPCs optimistic’ on their local and general election chances

Local election results 2024: Inside key battleground campaigns

READ MORE: Meet Blackpool South’s new Labour MP after ‘seismic’ landslide

READ MORE: Thurrock: Labour calls victory in Leave-voting target seat

READ MORE: Hartlepool: Labour takes control in ‘Red Wall’ town

READ MORE: Tees Valley: Meet Labour candidate vying to oust Ben Houchen

READ MORE: Hartlepool: Inside Labour’s bid to take back control in ‘red wall’ town

READ MORE: North East: ‘Why Jamie Driscoll’s campaign should give Labour pause for thought’

READ MORE: Tom Baldwin: ‘What Blackpool’s deckchairs tell us about its by-election’

READ MORE: Dudley: Where Labour’s local campaign began, and it cannot afford to lose

READ MORE: North Herts: ‘We want to show Labour can demolish the blue wall’

READ MORE: Adur: How a red wave can end 25-year Tory grip on south coast

Share your election updates: If you have any updates big or small on the locals campaign to share that we could be reporting or running comment pieces on, on record or strictly anonymously, contact us at [email protected].

Follow the latest: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for a briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning – including analysis of the local elections.

Support our work: Quality journalism is expensive. If you can help sustain our work as the leading specialist Labour media platform through a monthly donation, please become one of our supporters here.

Partner with us: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on events or content, email [email protected].