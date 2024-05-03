Thurrock election results 2024: Labour calls victory in Leave-voting target seat

Labour has called victory in Thurrock council in Essex, in a significant achievement for the party in a heavily Leave-voting area where it hopes to gain ground at the general election.

Results have not yet been officially declared. A Labour Party spokesperson said: “This is exactly the kind of place we need to be winning to gain a majority in a general election. The people of Thurrock have sent the Conservatives a message that they want change.”

The area, previously in Conservative and then more recently no overall control, was the fourth highest Leave-voting area.

The council declared effective bankruptcy in 2022, amid controversy over its financial decisions.

See more coverage of the 2024 local elections here.



