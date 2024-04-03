Home

YouGov MRP poll: Full list of 203 Labour gains if general election held tomorrow

Tom Belger

The pollster YouGov has released a new MRP survey projecting Labour would win a Tony Blair-style landslide of more than 400 seats nationwide if a general election were held tomorrow.

The poll of more than 18,000 voters last month, using well-regarded multi-level regression and post-stratification (MRP) techniques, has been mapped out to predict constituency-level results if there were an immediate election.

More than 200 Labour gains are expected compared to the 2019 general election results (so not factoring in the by-elections since), including 176 from the Conservatives and 27 from the Scottish National Party – with a full list, sorted by region, published below. You can also see LabourList‘s tracker of Labour parliamentary candidates selected so far here.

Some 25 Labour gains are projected in the West Midlands, the highest of any region, followed by 24 in the North West, 23 in the South East, 22 in the East Midlands and 21 in the East of England.

The projected 154-seat majority, with 403 seats nationally, would leave Labour leader Keir Starmer close to Labour’s first election victory under Tony Blair’s leadership, the 418 seats won in 1997.

YouGov reports: “The most prominent casualty could be chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who is currently fractionally behind the Lib Dems in his Godalming and Ash seat. Science secretary Michelle Donelan is also currently trailing the Lib Dems in her Melksham and Devizes seat, and Michael Gove is just one point ahead in his Surrey Heath seat.”

It says that in Scotland Labour would “comfortably” be the largest party in terms of seats won north of the border, with 28 seats to the SNP’s 19 and five each for the Lib Dems and Tories.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “Labour is taking nothing for granted and we will continue working tirelessly to earn voters’ trust. Change is possible and Labour is ready to deliver it, with our plan to make work pay, cut bills, renew public services and strengthen our economy.”

Reform UK’s vote share is expected to be highest in Barnsley North and Hartlepool, but they sit around 20 percentage points behind Labour as projected winners. They are also expected to do well in predicted Labour wins Doncaster North, Barnsley South, Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, Normanton and Hemsworth, Ashfield, Rawmarsh and Conisbrough.

YouGov suggest the Greens would hold in Brighton Pavillion, but narrowly fall short of taking Bristol Central from Labour shadow cabinet minister Thangam Debbonaire.

Region Constituency Expected result
East Midlands High Peak Labour gain from Conservatives
East Midlands Gedling Labour gain from Conservatives
East Midlands Lincoln Labour gain from Conservatives
East Midlands Northampton North Labour gain from Conservatives
East Midlands Derby North Labour gain from Conservatives
East Midlands Corby and East Northamptonshire Labour gain from Conservatives
East Midlands Bolsover Labour gain from Conservatives
East Midlands Broxtowe Labour gain from Conservatives
East Midlands Loughborough Labour gain from Conservatives
East Midlands Erewash Labour gain from Conservatives
East Midlands Rushcliffe Labour gain from Conservatives
East Midlands Wellingborough and Rushden Labour gain from Conservatives
East Midlands Bassetlaw Labour gain from Conservatives
East Midlands Northampton South Labour gain from Conservatives
East Midlands North East Derbyshire Labour gain from Conservatives
East Midlands Mansfield Labour gain from Conservatives
East Midlands Sherwood Forest Labour gain from Conservatives
East Midlands Amber Valley Labour gain from Conservatives
East Midlands South Derbyshire Labour gain from Conservatives
East Midlands Kettering Labour gain from Conservatives
East Midlands North West Leicestershire Labour gain from Conservatives
East Midlands Ashfield Labour gain from Conservatives
East of England Peterborough Labour gain from Conservatives
East of England Ipswich Labour gain from Conservatives
East of England Norwich North Labour gain from Conservatives
East of England Stevenage Labour gain from Conservatives
East of England Thurrock Labour gain from Conservatives
East of England Southend East and Rochford Labour gain from Conservatives
East of England Welwyn Hatfield Labour gain from Conservatives
East of England Harlow Labour gain from Conservatives
East of England Watford Labour gain from Conservatives
East of England Colchester Labour gain from Conservatives
East of England Southend West and Leigh Labour gain from Conservatives
East of England Hemel Hempstead Labour gain from Conservatives
East of England Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Labour gain from Conservatives
East of England Lowestoft Labour gain from Conservatives
East of England Hitchin Labour gain from Conservatives
East of England North West Cambridgeshire Labour gain from Conservatives
East of England South Basildon and East Thurrock Labour gain from Conservatives
East of England Great Yarmouth Labour gain from Conservatives
East of England Basildon and Billericay Labour gain from Conservatives
East of England Broxbourne Labour gain from Conservatives
East of England Harwich and North Essex Labour gain from Conservatives
London Chingford and Woodford Green Labour gain from Conservatives
London Hendon Labour gain from Conservatives
London Chipping Barnet Labour gain from Conservatives
London Eltham and Chislehurst Labour gain from Conservatives
London Uxbridge and South Ruislip Labour gain from Conservatives
London Harrow East Labour gain from Conservatives
London Bexleyheath and Crayford Labour gain from Conservatives
London Romford Labour gain from Conservatives
London Croydon South Labour gain from Conservatives
London Chelsea and Fulham Labour gain from Conservatives
London Cities of London and Westminster Labour gain from Conservatives
London Bromley and Biggin Hill Labour gain from Conservatives
London Finchley and Golders Green Labour gain from Conservatives
North East Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor Labour gain from Conservatives
North East Darlington Labour gain from Conservatives
North East Redcar Labour gain from Conservatives
North East Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland Labour gain from Conservatives
North East Stockton West Labour gain from Conservatives
North East Bishop Auckland Labour gain from Conservatives
North East Hexham Labour gain from Conservatives
North West Bury South Labour gain from Conservatives
North West Bury North Labour gain from Conservatives
North West Leigh and Atherton Labour gain from Conservatives
North West Bolton North East Labour gain from Conservatives
North West Whitehaven and Workington Labour gain from Conservatives
North West Crewe and Nantwich Labour gain from Conservatives
North West Hyndburn Labour gain from Conservatives
North West Blackpool South Labour gain from Conservatives
North West Mid Cheshire Labour gain from Conservatives
North West Lancaster and Wyre Labour gain from Conservatives
North West Burnley Labour gain from Conservatives
North West Rossendale and Darwen Labour gain from Conservatives
North West Barrow and Furness Labour gain from Conservatives
North West Blackpool North and Fleetwood Labour gain from Conservatives
North West Southport Labour gain from Conservatives
North West South Ribble Labour gain from Conservatives
North West Bolton West Labour gain from Conservatives
North West Carlisle Labour gain from Conservatives
North West Macclesfield Labour gain from Conservatives
North West Altrincham and Sale West Labour gain from Conservatives
North West Pendle and Clitheroe Labour gain from Conservatives
North West Penrith and Solway Labour gain from Conservatives
North West Ribble Valley Labour gain from Conservatives
North West Morecambe and Lunesdale Labour gain from Conservatives
Scotland Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy Labour gain from SNP
Scotland Lothian East Labour gain from SNP
Scotland Rutherglen Labour gain from SNP
Scotland Coatbridge and Bellshill Labour gain from SNP
Scotland Glasgow North Labour gain from SNP
Scotland Hamilton and Clyde Valley Labour gain from SNP
Scotland Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke Labour gain from SNP
Scotland Glasgow South West Labour gain from SNP
Scotland Airdrie and Shotts Labour gain from SNP
Scotland Bathgate and Linlithgow Labour gain from SNP
Scotland West Dunbartonshire Labour gain from SNP
Scotland Glasgow East Labour gain from SNP
Scotland Dunfermline and Dollar Labour gain from SNP
Scotland Midlothian Labour gain from SNP
Scotland Na h-Eileanan an Iar Labour gain from SNP
Scotland Glenrothes and Mid Fife Labour gain from SNP
Scotland Edinburgh North and Leith Labour gain from SNP
Scotland Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West Labour gain from SNP
Scotland Glasgow North East Labour gain from SNP
Scotland East Kilbride and Strathaven Labour gain from SNP
Scotland Edinburgh East and Musselburgh Labour gain from SNP
Scotland Livingston Labour gain from SNP
Scotland Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch Labour gain from SNP
Scotland Paisley and Renfrewshire South Labour gain from SNP
Scotland Kilmarnock and Loudoun Labour gain from SNP
Scotland East Renfrewshire Labour gain from SNP
Scotland Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock Labour gain from SNP
South East Southampton Itchen Labour gain from Conservatives
South East Hastings and Rye Labour gain from Conservatives
South East Wycombe Labour gain from Conservatives
South East Milton Keynes North Labour gain from Conservatives
South East East Thanet Labour gain from Conservatives
South East East Worthing and Shoreham Labour gain from Conservatives
South East Milton Keynes Central Labour gain from Conservatives
South East Crawley Labour gain from Conservatives
South East Dover and Deal Labour gain from Conservatives
South East Gillingham and Rainham Labour gain from Conservatives
South East Rochester and Strood Labour gain from Conservatives
South East Gravesham Labour gain from Conservatives
South East Dartford Labour gain from Conservatives
South East Worthing West Labour gain from Conservatives
South East Buckingham and Bletchley Labour gain from Conservatives
South East Chatham and Aylesford Labour gain from Conservatives
South East Portsmouth North Labour gain from Conservatives
South East Basingstoke Labour gain from Conservatives
South East Bracknell Labour gain from Conservatives
South East Earley and Woodley Labour gain from Conservatives
South East Banbury Labour gain from Conservatives
South East Ashford Labour gain from Conservatives
South East Folkestone and Hythe Labour gain from Conservatives
South West Swindon South Labour gain from Conservatives
South West Stroud Labour gain from Conservatives
South West Filton and Bradley Stoke Labour gain from Conservatives
South West Truro and Falmouth Labour gain from Conservatives
South West Bournemouth East Labour gain from Conservatives
South West Gloucester Labour gain from Conservatives
South West Camborne and Redruth Labour gain from Conservatives
South West Plymouth Moor View Labour gain from Conservatives
South West Swindon North Labour gain from Conservatives
South West Bournemouth West Labour gain from Conservatives
South West Weston-super-Mare Labour gain from Conservatives
South West Forest of Dean Labour gain from Conservatives
South West St Austell and Newquay Labour gain from Conservatives
South West North East Somerset and Hanham Labour gain from Conservatives
Wales Vale of Glamorgan Labour gain from Conservatives
Wales Clwyd North Labour gain from Conservatives
Wales Wrexham Labour gain from Conservatives
Wales Clwyd East Labour gain from Conservatives
Wales Bridgend Labour gain from Conservatives
Wales Mid and South Pembrokeshire Labour gain from Conservatives
Wales Monmouthshire Labour gain from Conservatives
Wales Bangor Aberconwy Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands Birmingham Northfield Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands Walsall and Bloxwich Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands Wolverhampton West Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands Stoke-on-Trent Central Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands West Bromwich Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands Tipton and Wednesbury Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands Worcester Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands Telford Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands Wolverhampton North East Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands Stoke-on-Trent North Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands Newcastle-under-Lyme Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands Nuneaton Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands Shrewsbury Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands Burton and Uttoxeter Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands Dudley Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands Halesowen Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands Stoke-on-Trent South Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands Stafford Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands Rugby Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands Stourbridge Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands North Warwickshire and Bedworth Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands Redditch Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands Staffordshire Moorlands Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands Tamworth Labour gain from Conservatives
West Midlands Cannock Chase Labour gain from Conservatives
Yorkshire and The Humber Keighley and Ilkley Labour gain from Conservatives
Yorkshire and The Humber Calder Valley Labour gain from Conservatives
Yorkshire and The Humber Leeds North West Labour gain from Conservatives
Yorkshire and The Humber Shipley Labour gain from Conservatives
Yorkshire and The Humber Wakefield and Rothwell Labour gain from Conservatives
Yorkshire and The Humber Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes Labour gain from Conservatives
Yorkshire and The Humber Scunthorpe Labour gain from Conservatives
Yorkshire and The Humber Colne Valley Labour gain from Conservatives
Yorkshire and The Humber Rother Valley Labour gain from Conservatives
Yorkshire and The Humber Leeds South West and Morley Labour gain from Conservatives
Yorkshire and The Humber Scarborough and Whitby Labour gain from Conservatives
Yorkshire and The Humber Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice Labour gain from Conservatives
Yorkshire and The Humber Ossett and Denby Dale Labour gain from Conservatives
Yorkshire and The Humber Spen Valley Labour gain from Conservatives
Yorkshire and The Humber Selby Labour gain from Conservatives
Yorkshire and The Humber Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme Labour gain from Conservatives
Yorkshire and The Humber Penistone and Stocksbridge Labour gain from Conservatives
Yorkshire and The Humber Beverley and Holderness Labour gain from Conservatives
Yorkshire and The Humber York Outer Labour gain from Conservatives

Tags: Polling / General Election / Labour / YouGov / Poll / Survey / UK politics / MRP poll / MRP / GE2024 /
Subscribe to our daily email

More from LabourList

DONATE HERE

We provide our content free, but providing daily Labour news, comment and analysis costs money. Small monthly donations from readers like you keep us going. To those already donating: thank you.

If you can afford it, can you join our supporters giving £10 a month?

And if you’re not already reading the best daily round-up of Labour news, analysis and comment…

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY EMAIL