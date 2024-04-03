YouGov MRP poll: Full list of 203 Labour gains if general election held tomorrow

The pollster YouGov has released a new MRP survey projecting Labour would win a Tony Blair-style landslide of more than 400 seats nationwide if a general election were held tomorrow.
The poll of more than 18,000 voters last month, using well-regarded multi-level regression and post-stratification (MRP) techniques, has been mapped out to predict constituency-level results if there were an immediate election.
More than 200 Labour gains are expected compared to the 2019 general election results (so not factoring in the by-elections since), including 176 from the Conservatives and 27 from the Scottish National Party – with a full list, sorted by region, published below. You can also see LabourList‘s tracker of Labour parliamentary candidates selected so far here.
Some 25 Labour gains are projected in the West Midlands, the highest of any region, followed by 24 in the North West, 23 in the South East, 22 in the East Midlands and 21 in the East of England.
The projected 154-seat majority, with 403 seats nationally, would leave Labour leader Keir Starmer close to Labour’s first election victory under Tony Blair’s leadership, the 418 seats won in 1997.
YouGov reports: “The most prominent casualty could be chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who is currently fractionally behind the Lib Dems in his Godalming and Ash seat. Science secretary Michelle Donelan is also currently trailing the Lib Dems in her Melksham and Devizes seat, and Michael Gove is just one point ahead in his Surrey Heath seat.”
It says that in Scotland Labour would “comfortably” be the largest party in terms of seats won north of the border, with 28 seats to the SNP’s 19 and five each for the Lib Dems and Tories.
Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “Labour is taking nothing for granted and we will continue working tirelessly to earn voters’ trust. Change is possible and Labour is ready to deliver it, with our plan to make work pay, cut bills, renew public services and strengthen our economy.”
Reform UK’s vote share is expected to be highest in Barnsley North and Hartlepool, but they sit around 20 percentage points behind Labour as projected winners. They are also expected to do well in predicted Labour wins Doncaster North, Barnsley South, Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, Normanton and Hemsworth, Ashfield, Rawmarsh and Conisbrough.
YouGov suggest the Greens would hold in Brighton Pavillion, but narrowly fall short of taking Bristol Central from Labour shadow cabinet minister Thangam Debbonaire.
|Region
|Constituency
|Expected result
|East Midlands
|High Peak
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East Midlands
|Gedling
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East Midlands
|Lincoln
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East Midlands
|Northampton North
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East Midlands
|Derby North
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East Midlands
|Corby and East Northamptonshire
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East Midlands
|Bolsover
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East Midlands
|Broxtowe
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East Midlands
|Loughborough
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East Midlands
|Erewash
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East Midlands
|Rushcliffe
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East Midlands
|Wellingborough and Rushden
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East Midlands
|Bassetlaw
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East Midlands
|Northampton South
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East Midlands
|North East Derbyshire
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East Midlands
|Mansfield
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East Midlands
|Sherwood Forest
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East Midlands
|Amber Valley
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East Midlands
|South Derbyshire
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East Midlands
|Kettering
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East Midlands
|North West Leicestershire
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East Midlands
|Ashfield
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East of England
|Peterborough
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East of England
|Ipswich
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East of England
|Norwich North
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East of England
|Stevenage
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East of England
|Thurrock
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East of England
|Southend East and Rochford
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East of England
|Welwyn Hatfield
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East of England
|Harlow
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East of England
|Watford
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East of England
|Colchester
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East of England
|Southend West and Leigh
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East of England
|Hemel Hempstead
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East of England
|Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East of England
|Lowestoft
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East of England
|Hitchin
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East of England
|North West Cambridgeshire
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East of England
|South Basildon and East Thurrock
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East of England
|Great Yarmouth
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East of England
|Basildon and Billericay
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East of England
|Broxbourne
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|East of England
|Harwich and North Essex
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|London
|Chingford and Woodford Green
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|London
|Hendon
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|London
|Chipping Barnet
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|London
|Eltham and Chislehurst
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|London
|Uxbridge and South Ruislip
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|London
|Harrow East
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|London
|Bexleyheath and Crayford
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|London
|Romford
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|London
|Croydon South
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|London
|Chelsea and Fulham
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|London
|Cities of London and Westminster
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|London
|Bromley and Biggin Hill
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|London
|Finchley and Golders Green
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North East
|Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North East
|Darlington
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North East
|Redcar
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North East
|Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North East
|Stockton West
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North East
|Bishop Auckland
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North East
|Hexham
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North West
|Bury South
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North West
|Bury North
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North West
|Leigh and Atherton
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North West
|Bolton North East
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North West
|Whitehaven and Workington
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North West
|Crewe and Nantwich
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North West
|Hyndburn
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North West
|Blackpool South
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North West
|Mid Cheshire
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North West
|Lancaster and Wyre
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North West
|Burnley
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North West
|Rossendale and Darwen
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North West
|Barrow and Furness
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North West
|Blackpool North and Fleetwood
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North West
|Southport
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North West
|South Ribble
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North West
|Bolton West
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North West
|Carlisle
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North West
|Macclesfield
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North West
|Altrincham and Sale West
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North West
|Pendle and Clitheroe
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North West
|Penrith and Solway
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North West
|Ribble Valley
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|North West
|Morecambe and Lunesdale
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Scotland
|Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|Lothian East
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|Rutherglen
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|Coatbridge and Bellshill
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|Glasgow North
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|Hamilton and Clyde Valley
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|Glasgow South West
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|Airdrie and Shotts
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|Bathgate and Linlithgow
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|West Dunbartonshire
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|Glasgow East
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|Dunfermline and Dollar
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|Midlothian
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|Na h-Eileanan an Iar
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|Glenrothes and Mid Fife
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|Edinburgh North and Leith
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|Glasgow North East
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|East Kilbride and Strathaven
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|Edinburgh East and Musselburgh
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|Livingston
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|Paisley and Renfrewshire South
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|Kilmarnock and Loudoun
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|East Renfrewshire
|Labour gain from SNP
|Scotland
|Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
|Labour gain from SNP
|South East
|Southampton Itchen
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South East
|Hastings and Rye
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South East
|Wycombe
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South East
|Milton Keynes North
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South East
|East Thanet
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South East
|East Worthing and Shoreham
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South East
|Milton Keynes Central
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South East
|Crawley
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South East
|Dover and Deal
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South East
|Gillingham and Rainham
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South East
|Rochester and Strood
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South East
|Gravesham
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South East
|Dartford
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South East
|Worthing West
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South East
|Buckingham and Bletchley
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South East
|Chatham and Aylesford
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South East
|Portsmouth North
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South East
|Basingstoke
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South East
|Bracknell
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South East
|Earley and Woodley
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South East
|Banbury
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South East
|Ashford
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South East
|Folkestone and Hythe
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South West
|Swindon South
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South West
|Stroud
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South West
|Filton and Bradley Stoke
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South West
|Truro and Falmouth
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South West
|Bournemouth East
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South West
|Gloucester
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South West
|Camborne and Redruth
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South West
|Plymouth Moor View
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South West
|Swindon North
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South West
|Bournemouth West
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South West
|Weston-super-Mare
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South West
|Forest of Dean
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South West
|St Austell and Newquay
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|South West
|North East Somerset and Hanham
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Wales
|Vale of Glamorgan
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Wales
|Clwyd North
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Wales
|Wrexham
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Wales
|Clwyd East
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Wales
|Bridgend
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Wales
|Mid and South Pembrokeshire
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Wales
|Monmouthshire
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Wales
|Bangor Aberconwy
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|Birmingham Northfield
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|Walsall and Bloxwich
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|Wolverhampton West
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|Stoke-on-Trent Central
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|West Bromwich
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|Tipton and Wednesbury
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|Worcester
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|Telford
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|Wolverhampton North East
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|Stoke-on-Trent North
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|Newcastle-under-Lyme
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|Nuneaton
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|Shrewsbury
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|Burton and Uttoxeter
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|Dudley
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|Halesowen
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|Stoke-on-Trent South
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|Stafford
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|Rugby
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|Stourbridge
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|North Warwickshire and Bedworth
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|Redditch
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|Staffordshire Moorlands
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|Tamworth
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|West Midlands
|Cannock Chase
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|Keighley and Ilkley
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|Calder Valley
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|Leeds North West
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|Shipley
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|Wakefield and Rothwell
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|Scunthorpe
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|Colne Valley
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|Rother Valley
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|Leeds South West and Morley
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|Scarborough and Whitby
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|Ossett and Denby Dale
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|Spen Valley
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|Selby
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|Penistone and Stocksbridge
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|Beverley and Holderness
|Labour gain from Conservatives
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|York Outer
|Labour gain from Conservatives
