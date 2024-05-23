General election 2024: Thousands sign up to campaign for Labour

Thousands of people have signed up to help get Labour into government since the general election was called.

Almost 65,000 people have pledged to volunteer with the election campaign, up by more than 4,000 since Rishi Sunak called the general election yesterday evening.

Thousands joined Labour’s campaign ranks overnight, with the number of volunteers standing at a total of just under 61,000 shortly before 9pm yesterday.

It comes as Labour leader Keir Starmer kicked off Labour’s election campaign alongside deputy leader Angela Rayner in Gillingham this morning.

Watch the launch of Labour’s general election campaign live. https://t.co/2sMQwOxQ2c — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 23, 2024



Addressing supporters in the Kent constituency, some of whom held placards that read “change”, Starmer said: “The time has come and the wait is over. And that means through the power of our democracy, the voters now get to choose. A vote for Labour is a vote to stop the chaos.”

Labour is hopeful of making gains in Kent, including Gillingham and Rainham, after making gains on councils across the county, including in Medway.

If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this or any other topic involving Labour, on record or strictly anonymously, contact us at [email protected].

Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for a briefing everything Labour, every weekday morning.

If you can help sustain our work too through a monthly donation, become one of our supporters here.

And if you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].