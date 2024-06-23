Poll: Labour voters back proportional representation over first past post

A new poll by Savanta has found that Labour voters support replacing the first past the post (FPTP) voting system with proportional representation (PR).

47% of Labour voters polled back PR, while 37% are in favour of keeping FPTP. The British public overall narrowly supports a change to the voting system, 40% to 38%.

Green voters are the most likely to support PR, with 64% backing it. 53% of Reform voters and 54% of Liberal Democrat voters support a change to the voting system.

Only 20% of Conservative voters supported proportional representation.

Savanta associate director Emma Levin said: “Increasingly, Conservative voters look isolated in their support of FPTP, with every other major UK-wide party backing electoral reform.

“That includes Labour voters, who Keir Starmer may find under increasing pressure to support electoral reform, even if it gives him a historic majority.

“Labour look on course for a historic majority this election with under 50% of the vote. That may be the spark that gets Conservative voters to reconsider their views on electoral reform post-election.”

