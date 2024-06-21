Labour receives more than £4.3m in donations in second week of election campaign

Labour received more than ten times the amount of donations than the Conservatives in the second week of the election campaign, the Electoral Commission has revealed.

Data published by the organisation showed Labour received £4,383,400 in donations in the week from June 6 to June 12, while the Conservatives attracted only £292,500.

The Tories fell behind Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats in donations that week. Farage’s party received £742,000 in donations over that week, with the Liberal Democrats receiving £335,000.

The largest donation Labour received in the second week of the campaign came from Lord David Sainsbury of Turville, with a donation of £2.5m. Lord Sainsbury broke the record for largest political donation in British history in 2019, donating £8m to the Liberal Democrats.

READ MORE: Sign up to our must-read daily briefing email on all things Labour

Other large donations to Labour included £900,000 from businessman Gary Lubner, £700,000 from investor Martin Taylor and £100,000 from ASLEF.

By contrast, the largest donations received by the Conservative Party were two £50,000 donations from cash and carry firm Bestway Wholesale and The Spring Lunch.

Reform UK received £500,000 from the firm Britain Means Business, whose director is Richard Tice – former party leader and Reform UK candidate for Boston and Skegness.

The Co-operative Party, which has an electoral pact with Labour, received donations totalling £60,000.

Read more of our 2024 general election coverage:

Labour wants a new generation of new towns. Can it win in Milton Keynes?

2024 manifesto versus 1997: ‘There are big similarities, but big differences’

‘How can I help Labour this election? The party insider’s guide to campaigning’

Revealed: The battlegrounds attracting most activists as 17,000 sign up

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour or the election – contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].