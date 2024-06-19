Labour candidate Andy Brown still on ballot despite suspension for ‘questioning if Russia behind Salisbury attack’

A candidate suspended by Scottish Labour over alleged social media posts questioning whether Russia was behind the Salisbury attack will remain on the ballot paper on polling day, with the suspension coming too late to select a new candidate.

Andy Brown was until this week the candidate for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East. But a Scottish Labour spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Andy Brown has been administratively suspended from the Labour Party pending investigation.

“We have taken the decision to withdraw support from a parliamentary candidate during a General Election.

“Anas Sarwar and Keir Starmer have changed the Labour Party and said that every candidate and MP would operate to the highest standards. This action shows that they meant it.”

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves told Sky News said it was “absolutely right” he had been suspended.

Brown is reported by regional paper The Press & Journal to have shared a link on social media casting doubt on the Russian state’s involvement in the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergie Skripal and his daughter in the Wiltshire town in 2018. Two members of the public were also poisoned, including one who died.

The Aberdeenshire North and Moray East constituency is new following boundary changes, and was already likely to be a two-way contest between the SNP and the Conservatives.

Labour’s chances had appeared slim in the seat, with one study suggesting that if the 2019 election had taken place on new boundaries it would have secured just 4.2% of the vote in the seat, versus 48.3% for the Tories and 43.1% for the SNP.

LabourList sought to contact Brown, but no contact details were readily available online for him or his agent and his Facebook page has been taken down.

