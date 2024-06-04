Watch Labour’s party election broadcast with former Tories now backing Labour

Labour has released a new party election broadcast featuring former Tory voters and others explaining why they plan to vote Labour at the coming general election.

The campaign video – broadcast on the BBC this evening – features various voters including Jane, who tells viewers: “To anyone sitting on the fence, I would say look back at the last 14 years – do you really want more of the same?”

Another voter Dan says: “We’ve given the Conservatives a chance. We’re all now far worse off than we used to be, and it’s time for a change.” A third voter, Haruna, says: “We want a change. Keir Starmer is that change.”

You can watch the full party election broadcast below:

This time, vote Labour. Watch our new party election broadcast: pic.twitter.com/LLdpbzf1mo — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) June 4, 2024

Read more of our 2024 general election coverage here.

If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this or any other topic involving Labour or about the election, on record or strictly anonymously, contact us at [email protected].

Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for a briefing everything Labour, every weekday morning.

If you can help sustain our work too through a monthly donation, become one of our supporters here.

And if you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].