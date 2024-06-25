Labour announces ‘Ronan’s Law’ to crack down on online weapons sales

Labour has today announced it would bring in Ronan’s Law in government to clamp down on the sale and possession of knives.

The law, named after Ronan Kanda – who was murdered with a ninja sword in Wolverhampton in 2022 – would seek a comprehensive ban on possession of a wide range of lethal weapons.

Ronan’s mother Pooja Kanda said: “We truly believe that Ronan’s Law will make a key difference to many and although it cannot save our beautiful boy, we know that it can, and will, save the lives of many others.”

It comes amid pledges from the party to combat knife crime in Britain, which Labour aims to halve within the next 10 years.

Ronan’s Law would also include an ‘end-to-end review’ of online knife sales along with deeper enforcement of ID checks.

Keir Starmer said: “Ronan Kanda’s family have suffered the most unimaginable loss. Their campaign to make sure no family endures the same is remarkable.

“If you are a family suffering from the indescribable grief of losing a child due to knife crime, you’re not going to care whether it’s a Labour or Conservative politician who takes action on the issue. What you do want is a sense of resolve from political leaders that they take this issue seriously and want to do what they can to reduce knife crime.

“I feel strongly about this. we have to work together to try to reduce knife crime. That’s why Labour will introduce Ronan’s Law and take strong action to ban online sales of machetes, zombie knives and ninja swords and put an end to knives being sold to children.”

The party pointed to statistics that suggest knife crime has surged by 80% since 2015 – with the Labour leader set to declare tackling such crime a “moral mission” for his government if elected.

Pooja Kanda added: “I will never understand why the government have continuously disregarded numerous calls for a comprehensive ban on weapons that have no other purpose than to threaten, cause harm or kill.

“The availability of these weapons are fuelling a knife crime epidemic in this country.

“I am therefore extremely grateful to the Labour Party for making us feel heard and adopting a significant ban as part of their commitment to tackling knife crime.”

