Gosport Labour candidate finally endorsed as party finalises election slate

Labour’s candidate for the Hampshire constituency of Gosport has been confirmed at the last minute, marking the party’s final candidate to be selected for the general election.

Official council documents show Edward Batterbury is Labour’s candidate, with his name due to appear on the ballot paper in the seat, where the Tories won a majority of 23,000 in 2019.

It comes after a mammoth Labour national executive committee meeting to endorse candidates earlier in the week, where virtually every candidate was signed off – but Gosport was one of two constituencies where the NEC was not asked to endorse a candidate at the meeting.

The reasons were not made public at the time. In the other seat, Barking, Darren Rodwell had faced disputed harassment allegations that eventually saw him stand down, however.

READ MORE: NEC meet: Abbott and other candidates endorsed – bar in Barking and Gosport

It remains unclear why Batterbury’s name was not put to the NEC at the time, but LabourList understands he has since been subsequently endorsed by the party as its official candidate.

Labour has been approached for comment but did not provide further details. Batterbury was also approached for comment.

Read more of our 2024 general election coverage here.

If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this or any other topic involving Labour or about the election, on record or strictly anonymously, contact us at [email protected].

Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for a briefing everything Labour, every weekday morning.

If you can help sustain our work too through a monthly donation, become one of our supporters here.

And if you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].