Labour party manifesto immigration policies – at a glance

Labour has said the level of net migration must be “properly controlled and managed” and committed to reduce it as part of plans set out on immigration in its general election manifesto.

The party has pledged to end the “wasteful” Migration and Economic Development partnership with Rwanda and use that funding to create a new Border Security Command, staffed by “hundreds” of new investigators, intelligence officers and cross-border police officers.

It has committed to set up a new returns and enforcement unit, with an additional 1,000 staff, to fast-track removals to safe countries.

The party also said it would work with international partners to address the humanitarian crises which lead people to flee their homes.

Here is a summary of the party’s key manifesto pledges on immigration:

“The overall level [of net migration] must be properly controlled and managed”. Labour “will reduce net migration”.

Reform the points-based immigration system so that it is fair and properly managed, with appropriate restrictions on visas and by linking immigration and skills policy.

Labour will not tolerate employers or recruitment agencies abusing the visa system.

We will create a new Border Security Command, with hundreds of new investigators, intelligence officers and cross-border police officers.

This will be funded by ending the wasteful Migration and Economic Development partnership with Rwanda.

Labour will set up a new returns and enforcement unit, with an additional 1,000 staff, to fast-track removals to safe countries.

Working with international partners to address the humanitarian crises which lead people to flee their homes.

