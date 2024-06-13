‘Labour’s 2024 manifesto is a substantial core offer, not the limit of its ambition’

Labour’s campaign slogan is a hard one to forget – change.

But change to what? That was the question asked and now answered in today’s manifesto launch. And we should be reassured, even relieved, that there were no big surprises, rabbits from hats – or hostages to fortune. Nonetheless, don’t underestimate the impact it will have on people’s lives if delivered.

Included was a raft of familiar but nonetheless substantial policies, many of which the Fabian Society has helped develop. A National Care Service, deeper and broader devolution in England, industrial strategy and planning reform. This policy offer is all built on the solid foundation Rachel Reeves has spent years reinforcing – fiscal responsibility.

And it is more powerful, not less, for its fiscal restraint and focus.

This is a set of policies that match what people want with what Labour can deliver. It offers significant but believable change, putting improving lives above pleasing crowds. It was, you might say, very Fabian.

There may be some people arguing it should go further or faster, given the dire state of the country. Notably, with a million children living in destitution, a Labour government will need to build on the manifesto’s measures that address child poverty.

But the state of the country both requires a Labour government, and constrains it. And this manifesto should be seen as the core of Labour’s offer, not the limit of their ambition.

Yes, there is much in this manifesto that we already know about. But we can now see it come together as a programme for government – with the real prospect these policies could now be delivered.

We are just three weeks from an election that could see Labour move from opposition into government for the first time in 27 years. Whether out on the doorstep or on the airwaves, this is a manifesto Labour can promote with confidence.

Find out more through our wider 2024 Labour party manifesto coverage so far:

READ MORE: Labour manifesto launch: Live updates, reaction and analysis



READ MORE: Full manifesto costs breakdown – and how tax and borrowing fund it

READ MORE: The key manifesto policy priorities in brief

READ MORE: Labour vows to protect green belt despite housebuilding drive

READ MORE: Watch as Starmer heckled by protestor inside with ‘youth deserve better’ banner

READ MORE: GMB calls manifesto ‘vision of hope’ but Unite says ‘not enough’

READ MORE: Manifesto commits to Brexit and being ‘confident’ outside EU

READ MORE: Labour to legislate on New Deal for Working People within 100 days – key policies breakdown

READ MORE: Labour to give 16-year-olds right to vote

READ MORE: Starmer says ‘manifesto for wealth creation’ will kickstart growth

READ MORE: Dodds: ‘Our manifesto is a fully funded vision, while Tories offer a Christmas tree of gimmicks’



READ MORE: IFS: Labour manifesto doesn’t raise enough cash to fund ‘genuine change’

READ MORE: ‘Labour’s manifesto is one the party can promote with confidence’

Read more of our 2024 general election coverage here.

If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this or any other topic involving Labour or about the election, on record or strictly anonymously, contact us at [email protected].

Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for a briefing everything Labour, every weekday morning.

If you can help sustain our work too through a monthly donation, become one of our supporters here.

And if you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].