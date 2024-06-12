When is the Labour 2024 manifesto due to be released, and where is the launch?

The Labour party’s 2024 general election manifesto, which will set out the party’s programme of government for the next five years, is due to be released this Thursday.

The launch event will be held in the north of England, though the party has not yet publicly confirmed the time or precise location – we will share it as soon as we’re able to do so. Many high-profile Labour campaign events have been held in the morning or early afternoon and in key election battlegrounds to date.

All eyes will be on the manifesto release, which will not only reveal the broad vision Labour wants to pitch to voters, but also set out key policy specifics in a wide range of areas.

LabourList previously published a roundup of likely manifesto policies based on a recent campaign document, and more recently published a list of measures linked to Labour’s “first steps” pledges that all but certain to feature.

Details themed around Labour’s missions and key promises such as the foundation of GB Energy and a new Border Security Command are likely to be included, and the party is likely to seek to reassure voters all promises are fully costed.

The policies were signed off last week in Labour’s Clause V meeting, which saw senior party stakeholders – or most of them at least – endorse the plans.

