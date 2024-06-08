Labour manifestos of old: Read previous policy platforms from 1997 to 2019

With Labour’s Clause V meeting to decide on its 2024 manifesto pledges taking place on Friday, speculation is rife as to what key promises the party will fight this election on.

Every party will publish its manifesto ahead of the general election detailing the policies it plans to implement if it wins, with Labour and the Tories expected to publish theirs next week.

Senior Labour officials gathered in London on Friday to finalise the party’s own manifesto.

The document is likely to spark renewed interest in past Labour manifestos, with Google search traffic rising for the 2019 document – recently removed from Labour’s website.

Luckily the Sutton and Cheam Constituency Labour Party (CLP) has helpfully kept records of the party’s past manifestos – all the way from Labour’s seismic win in 1997 to the last election in 2019.

From the days of Tony Blair through to Gordon Brown, Ed Miliband and Jeremy Corbyn, you can read each of Labour’s manifestos here.

