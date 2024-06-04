Seven Slough councillors quit Labour over Shaheen, Abbott and Gaza

Seven councillors in Slough have resigned from Labour, citing grievances over the treatment of Faiza Shaheen and Diane Abbott as well as the party’s stance on the war in Gaza.

The councillors were all named on an open resignation letter circulating on social media, expressing a profound ‘disillusionment and anger’ at the national Labour leadership, the Slough Observer reports.

They wrote: “We, the rank-and-file members, are left with no option but to resign. We must stay true to our values and conscience, even if the party we once believed in has abandoned them.”

Zaffar Ajaib, Sabia Akram, Haqeeq Dar, Mohammed Nazir, Naveeda Qaseem, Waqas Sabah and Jamilia Sabah are the names of the councillors listed on the open letter.

They highlighted the deselection of Faiza Shaheen as the candidate Chingford and Woodford Green and the row over Diane Abbott’s candidacy, which they claimed showed ‘institutional racism’ in the Labour Party.

The letter was also critical of the party leadership’s stance on the ongoing war in Gaza and Slough’s Labour MP Tan Dhesi, whom they claim was ‘imposed’ on the constituency in 2017.

Dhesi, who is seeking re-election in the general election , told the Slough Observer: “It’s very strange that some of them were out canvassing with me recently, including over the last two days and didn’t raise any such grievances.”

Labour has been in opposition on Slough Borough Council since the 2023 local elections, when the council went to no overall control and a Conservative council leader was elected.

The open letter adds: “The Labour Party we have dedicated over four decades to now stands unrecognisable….We must remain strong, independent voices for our wards and residents.”

The Labour Party was not immediately available for comment.

But a Labour spokesperson recently told LabourList in defence of their selections more widely: “We have selected a fantastic group of candidates in place for the General Election on Thursday 4 July. They will be campaigning across the country to bring Labour’s message of change to voters.”

A party source added that the Prime Minister calling a surprise summer election meant selections needed to take place through emergency procedures.

