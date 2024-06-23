2024 Labour manifesto: 12 of the party’s transformative policies

Like most Labour members, I have a compulsive need for more policy. When I get it, I also tend it to want to be more radical. That said, last weekend I actually sat down and – probably as a result of too much caffeine and too few hobbies – read the whole 136 pages of our manifesto. To my surprise, there were a number of ‘sweeties’ that have hardly been mentioned in the press, particularly for young people. Some are surprising, some are quite random and some have the potential to be transformative. So, here is my top 12. Let me know if you have any others!

Abolish section 21 no fault evictions

The law currently allows landlords to evict tenants with two months’ notice for no reason, which is driving a huge increase in homelessness. The Tories promised to get rid of it in 2019, but since then Shelter says some 26,000 people have been removed from their homes whilst the government has failed to act. If Labour makes it real, thousands of people are going to be saved from this fate.

There are a relatively high 7 references to football in the manifesto (compared to 31 for the economy and 28 for crime), which makes sense given Keir’s known love for the game. The manifesto wants to reform the governance of football to give fans a greater say, and to establish an independent regulator to ensure ‘financial sustainability’. Tough news for any clubs wanting to join an elite super league of their own – this manifesto says Labour will ‘never allow’ it.

As a former teacher, I saw too many kids arrive too tired to learn because they hadn’t eaten anything, or too overstimulated to learn because they’d had a coke and some pringles. No surprise that when Sadiq Khan introduced free school meals in London, it was hugely popular, not just for kids’ health, but for parents struggling with the cost of living and juggling work commitments with little ones. With over 12,000 state primaries across the UK, this is a significant pledge.

Guaranteed training, apprenticeship, or support for 18-21s.

It’s tough for any young person to find their feet in the world of work after finishing school. At the moment, one in eight young people aren’t in any form of education, employment or training. Labour’s guarantee for some form of help here is welcome. Although the detail is light, the pledge on this one is significant.

Removing discriminatory age bands in the minimum wage

The minimum wage is one of the best things Labour has ever introduced, but it does vary according to age. At the moment, workers aged over 21 are paid a minimum of £11.55 an hour, but for those between 18 and 20, it’s only £8.60. The party wants to end this ‘age discrimination’ and give all adults the higher wage, although it looks like employers will still be able to pay 16-18s a lower rate…

Given all of the culture wars around the environment, I’m a bit surprised no opponents have weaponised this proposed ban on fracking. Great!

Nine new river walks and three new forests

It’s lovely to see nature being referenced more broadly in the manifesto, as well as climate change. Some new forests would add some beauty to Labour’s legacy. Not entirely clear where these will be, but apparently every region will get a river walk.

So, as a local councillor for Croydon, I just had to include this one. My borough had over 22,000 fly-tipping incidents last year alone! Would all of the perpetrators be out clearing up?! Although the law-abiding public would love to see this, members may remember Tony Blair had some line about addressing the causes as well as consequences of crime. The manifesto is also unclear about whether vandals will be forced to wear orange jackets.

Halve the gap in life expectancy between rich and poor

Right now, if you live in the richest areas, your healthy life expectancy at birth is about 19 years longer than those in the most deprived areas, which is shockingly unjust. Labour has pledged to halve that gap – a target that would require some truly transformational policy changes. There is, however, no time line attached to this target.

Level tax between high street shops and online giants

The party is promising to do what few have dared – replace business rates. At the moment, struggling high street shops have to pay way more tax than those selling purely online, fuelling the decay of many loved town centres like mine. Shifting the burden of tax so that it doesn’t discriminate against physical shops should help reduce the number of empty shutters on our highstreets.

According to the Coop, this sector already contributes some £87bn to the UK economy every year, so doubling it is a serious proposition. More democratic models of business that give agency to workers are a cherished part of Labour’s tradition, it will be good to see the party support them in the years ahead.

So, I know this one has got some press, but I still think it deserves more. It’s almost unthinkable that any government would reverse a right to suffrage once granted, so we are about to change our democracy forever.

