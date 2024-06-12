Sky News leaders’ event: Live updates and analysis on Starmer versus Sunak

Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak are facing the public live on TV again tonight via Sky News’ special leaders’ event, in one of the most high-profile clashes of the general election so far.

The Labour and Conservative leaders are each due to face questions in turn from 7.30pm, with Starmer going first, on Sky News “The Battle for Number 10” programme.

We’ll have a livestream and live updates with the latest key highlights, reaction and analysis from experts and Labour voices below.



The two main parties’ leaders previously locked horns on ITV – where they debated topics including the cost-of-living crisis, the NHS and immigration. Several polls and our own poll of readers found Starmer had the better night, though one poll said Sunak did after he spent much of the debate making questionable claims Labour would hike taxes.

8.27pm: Groans and jeers from audience on NHS

As Rishi Sunak says that industrial action has had an impact on NHS waiting lists, he has faced groans and jeers from the audience.

The Prime Minister was also heckled on bringing down inflation by an audience member who said: “The bills are still the same.”

8.25pm: ‘That went fairly well for Starmer’

Rachel Wearmouth from the i newspaper said there was “no serious trouble” for Starmer in the questions tonight.

That went fairly well for Starmer. Rigorous interview & some awkward questions from the audience, but overall no serious trouble — Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) June 12, 2024

8.20pm: Times journalist on Starmer’s performance

I think Starmer should be pretty pleased with this, rough or not. #battleforno10 — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) June 12, 2024

8.17pm: ‘No false promises, no gimmicks, no nonsense’

Labour candidate for Peckham Miatta Fahnbulleh has said Keir Starmer has shown the country that he has got a serious plan for government.

“Only Labour can bring in a decade of national renewal,” she said.

.@Keir_Starmer showing us tonight he’s got a serious plan for government. No false promises, no gimmicks, no nonsense. Only Labour can end the chaos. Only Labour can bring in a decade of national renewal. #BattleForNo10 — Miatta Fahnbulleh (@Miatsf) June 12, 2024

8.16pm: Starmer’s section comes to a close

Keir Starmer has completed his 45-minute section on The Battle for Number 10. Rishi Sunak will be facing questions from Beth Rigby and the public next…

8.15pm: What can Labour offer young people?

Starmer said he understands what young people are struggling with, as he has gone around the country and listened to people. He said there needs to be high-skilled jobs for young people and enough houses for young people to get on the housing ladder – which Labour would address with plans for 1.5m new homes.

8.11pm: ‘Political robot?’

One audience member has said that Starmer has become a “political robot” over the last year. In response, the Labour leader said he has constantly worked to serve the public, which is why he came into politics.

He said it has become much clearer in his mind that the country has to come first before party and said he is not “tribally political”.

The audience member said that Starmer doesn’t seem to answer the questions being posed.

🚨 NEW: Keir Starmer is asked why he is a “political robot” He stumbles and the audience laughs#BattleForNo10 pic.twitter.com/buhyLY0pBv — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 12, 2024

8.09pm: How would Labour fix crisis in denistry?

Keir Starmer has said that there are “deserts” where people are unable to get NHS dentists. He said Labour would make more appointments available on the NHS and work to recreate NHS dentist practices across the country.

8.05pm: Parent would be priced out of private school under Labour plans

Hussain from London has said he would not be able to continue sending his children to private school under plans to put VAT on private school fees.

Starmer said that every parent has aspirations for their children and said there are thousands of teachers missing in state secondary schools. He said that that is a “lifetime problem” for children in state schools and that Labour would hire 6,500 more teachers – paid for by breaking the tax break for private schools. Starmer said it was a “tough decision” but one that needed to be made. “It’s a tax break we are removing – not introducing a new tax,” he said.

8.03pm: Striking doctor on pay

Starmer has now faced a question from a striking doctor about pay in the NHS. The Labour leader has said he is “frustrated” about how long the strikes have gone on for and said he would “get in the room” to negotiate over pay for healthcare workers.

He criticised the government’s record of dealing with the strikes and said “everything is in a worse state since they came into government”.

7.59pm: Former Shadow Chancellor in two-child benefit cap plea

Former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has just tweeted calling on Labour to make an amendment to the manifesto to scrap the two-child benefit cap.

He said: “I know this is the very last minute for an appeal for an amendment to the Labour manifesto but before it is published tomorrow I am appealing for this to be included.”

I’ve consistently campaigned for scrapping of the 2 child limit but we heard tonight it will not be in manifesto. I know this is the very last minute for an appeal for an amendment to the Labour Manifesto but before it is published tomorrow I am appealing for this to be included. — John McDonnell (@johnmcdonnellMP) June 12, 2024

7.57pm: How will Labour help disadvantaged people?

The first question is from Sharon who asks about what Labour will do to help people struggling to get by. Starmer said people in Grimsby wants a government that matches their ambition and said Labour would make the conditions to allow businesses to thrive.

7.54pm: Starmer facing questions from public

Keir Starmer is about to face questions from members of the public in a studio audience in Grimsby…

7.51pm: ‘All my life, I’ve believed in service’

Starmer is speaking about his time in the Crown Prosecution Service and said he wanted to come into politics to serve the country.

When asked what he fears the most, he said he feels for his family, particularly the impact that being in Number 10 could have on his teenage children. “I don’t fear the big decisions – the only thing that keeps me up at night is worrying about my children,” he said.

7.48pm: Starmer questioned on two-child benefit cap

Rigby has asked if Labour would scrap the two-child benefit cap – Starmer said it is not in the party’s manifesto. He said that “huge damage” has been done to the economy by the Conservatives and said: “I’m not going to make promises I can’t keep.”

7.45pm: ‘No surprises in manifesto’

Starmer has said there are “no surprises” on tax in the manifesto, and said there is no plans to increase capital gains tax when questioned.

He has also ruled out a “wealth tax” in the party’s manifesto.

7.44pm: What about other tax increases?

Keir Starmer is being asked about other potential tax increases, including fuel duty and council tax – he has said that Labour’s focus will be on growing the economy and that working people are being taxed too much already.

7.42pm: Sunak booed as he arrives at event

Rishi Sunak booed as he arrives at Sky’s special leaders’ event #BattleForNo10 Both the prime minister and Sir Keir Starmer will face questions from Sky’s political editor as well as from the audience at the Grimsby event 🔗 https://t.co/dUOt2d1Lbi pic.twitter.com/WcPn9huVPj — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 12, 2024

7.40pm: ‘No tax rises for income tax, National Insurance, VAT’

Keir Starmer has emphasised that Labour will not increase taxes for working people and said there would be no increases in income tax, National Insurance or VAT.

7.37pm: Starmer questioned on ten pledges

Starmer has said that he has changed his position on several of the pledges he made in his leadership campaign to put the country first. On energy nationalisation, Starmer said that the policy would have cost “tens of billions of pounds”, which he said could be better spent trying to reduce energy bills.

7.35pm: ‘I was certain we would lose in 2019’

Keir Starmer has said that, during the election campaign, “I was certain we would lose”. When questioned about why he campaigned to have Jeremy Corbyn become Prime Minister, Starmer said he “honestly didn’t think we would win” and campaigned to ensure colleagues would keep their seats in Parliament.

7.33pm: Starmer questioned on ‘broken promises’

Starmer has faced questions about “broken promises”, including pledges he made during his leadership campaign. In response, he said the party had to change after the last election defeat and put the party “back in the service of working people”. He dismissed suggestions there is a trust issue with the Labour Party under his leadership.

Keir Starmer changed the Labour Party. Country first. Party second. Always. pic.twitter.com/qAZK2ms1WS — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) June 12, 2024

7.30pm: Leaders’ event kicks off

Sky News’ leaders’ event has kicked off, with Beth Rigby chairing tonight’s programme. Keir Starmer will be interviewed first and will take questions from the public in his 45-minute segment.

7.25pm: Snap poll after tonight’s event

YouGov will have a snap poll immediately after tonight’s event – we will be dissecting the poll as soon as it comes out…

NEW: Sky News will release a snap poll over who won from YouGov straight after tonight’s Battle for No10, which finishes at 9pm Keep watching when it finishes for the result — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) June 12, 2024

7.20pm: Beth Rigby on what she expects from tonight’s event

Sky’s @BethRigby shares what she’s expecting from tonight’s leaders’ event. PM @RishiSunak and Labour leader @Keir_Starmer will face questions at the event, which will air live on Sky News from 7pm. 📍 Grimsby

👉 #BattleForNo10

📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/lERiReXQbK — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 12, 2024

7.10pm: How might Grimsby vote?

Tonight’s event is being broadcast from Grimsby in Lincolnshire, which voted Conservative for the first time since the Second World War in 2019.

According to forecaster Electoral Calculus, the new Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes constituency is predicted to swing back to Labour on July 4. Labour is forecast to win 50.1%, up from 32.4%, with the Tories down from 56% to just 29.7%.

7.00pm: Keir Starmer to answer questions first

Labour leader Keir Starmer will face questions first in tonight’s special leaders’ event on Sky News, after Jon Craig drew a red ball from a bag to determine the order.

