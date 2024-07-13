Durham Miners’ Gala 2024: Live updates as event marks 40 years since strike

Tens of thousands of people are assembling for the Durham Miners’ Gala today, for the first time in 15 years under a Labour government.

First held in 1871, The Big Meeting sees people from across the country assemble to watch the parade, speeches, music and cathedral service.

This year’s event will mark 40 years since the miners’ strike, and there will be speakers including several union leaders.

Morgan Jones is reporting from the event in the north-east for LabourList, with live updates throughout the day below and via our X account – refresh the page to see all the latest from the event below.

9.41am: Life during the Miners’ Strike

Blyth and Ashington MP Ian Lavery, who lived through the Miners’ Strike, writes for LabourList about why in his view the strike remains relevant 40 years later.

He writes: “We should never forget what it was that the miners were fighting for back in 1984-85. It was never a dispute about wages, terms or conditions but a fight for the very future of our communities. Our communities remain but all bear the scars of the industrial vandalism meted out on them.”

8.45am: Angela Rayner’s message

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner says the event is a “reminder of the struggle working people often face to get what they deserve”. She writes for The Mirror:

Thousands will pack the streets of Durham this weekend to enjoy the sights and sounds of The Big Meeting – the banners and bands are like nowhere else in the world. I’ve been proud to attend the Durham Miners’ Gala since I was a young union rep. I’ve always loved seeing our communities, especially in the North, coming together to celebrate our culture. The Gala is also a reminder of the struggle working people often face to get what they deserve. 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the miners’ strike. You don’t need me to tell you about the scars this left on our communities… The motto of the Durham miners, ‘the past we inherit, the future we build’, has never rung so true. As Keir said from the Downing Street steps, for too long a blind eye has been turned to millions, working harder than ever – applauding their efforts one minute and ignoring them the next. Not this time. From now on, we’re building a future that works for working people – for us all.

