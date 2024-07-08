A picture is worth 412 MPs: First group photo of Labour class of 2024

Labour has released the first photo of its new intake of MPs following its landslide win over the Conservatives in last week’s general election.

With the party gaining hundreds of seats on July 4th, dozens of new Labour legislators have descended upon Westminster to find their feet in parliament.

Fantastic to welcome all of our returning and new Labour MPs today. The work of change begins now. pic.twitter.com/IaSilZ0TIw — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 8, 2024

It is the largest intake of new MPs since the days of Tony Blair, with the tally of 412 seats falling just short of the 1997 landslide result – when Labour took 418 seats.

However, the number of MPs taking the Labour whip will be 411, as Speaker Lindsay Hoyle – who was originally a Labour MP – is required to renounce party allegiance and was elected in his Chorley constituency uncontested without Labour affiliation.

While MPs are now sitting, the State Opening of Parliament will officially take place next week on Wednesday July 17th – where the King’s Speech will set out the business of government for the coming year.

