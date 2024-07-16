Four ministers, including Jeremy Miles, quit Welsh government and call on Vaughan Gething to resign

Welsh Economy Minister Jeremy Miles and three other ministers have stood down from the Welsh Labour government, calling on First Minister Vaughan Gething to stand down.

Miles, along with Counsel General Mick Antoniw, Housing Secretary Julie James and Culture Secretary Lesley Griffiths, announced on social media within minutes of each other they would be leaving the government with immediate effect.

It comes after Gething lost a no-confidence vote in the Sennedd last month over an ongoing controversy regarding a campaign donation from a company owned by an individual previously convicted of environmental offences.

Miles, who recently stood against Gething for the leadership last wrote in a public resignation letter that the past few months had become a “distraction” from the government and was damaging the party.

Serving in the Welsh Government has been an immense privilege and solemn responsibility. It is with deep sadness that I resign today. pic.twitter.com/QqhIDNNxqg — Jeremy Miles (@Jeremy_Miles) July 16, 2024

Mick Antoniw said that, while he regarded Gething as a “friend and comrade”, “I do not believe you can continue as First Minister”.

He said: “Wales needs confident and stable government. I do not believe you are capable of delivering that. It is clear that you no longer command a majority, that you will be unable to enter into the agreements necessary to pass a budget, and for all intents and purposes the Senedd is rudderless.”

With great sadness i am resigning as Counsel General from the Welsh Government pic.twitter.com/jFS2eYi8S3 — Mick Antoniw MS/AS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿✊🇺🇦 (@MickAntoniw1) July 16, 2024

In her letter to the First Minister, Julie James said she was resigning with a “heavy heart”, but that her recent time off due to illness had given her “the space to reflect”.

She said: “I see no way to agreeing a budget nor how we can achieve our legislative ambitions. In particular, given recent conversations with cabinet colleagues, I can see no real route to agreeing the passage of the radical, transformational homelessness legislation which will obviously need cross party support.

“We must begin to repair this damage immediately and I am extremely sorry to tell you that I do not think you are capable of being the leader who can lead us through that.”

It is with great regret that I feel I can no longer serve in the Welsh Government. My letter to the @PrifWeinidog is below pic.twitter.com/nzF7F7MrAv — Julie James MS (@JulieJamesMS) July 16, 2024

Lesley Griffiths also told Gething that, following “discussions” yesterday, “I have reached the conclusion that we simply will not be able to be able to put things back on track under your leadership.”

“In the current circumstances and with little evidence to suggest that matters will improve under your leadership, I tender my resignation from your cabinet.”

I resign from the Welsh Government with a heavy heart. pic.twitter.com/O5QdxtQiCz — Lesley Griffiths (@lesley4wrexham) July 16, 2024



Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has repeated his calls for the First Minister to resign and said he has “led a government of chaos and put his own self-interest ahead of the interests of the people of Wales”.

He said: “The people of Wales are losing faith in Labour’s ability to govern Wales. In its attitude of ‘our way or no way at all’ and in its record of achievement which is increasingly found wanting – Labour has run out of ideas and is unable to show the public a way forward.”

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said today is a “day of shame for Labour”.

In a post on social media, he said: “The self indulgence we’ve seen throughout Vaughan Gething’s leadership has resulted in the breakdown of governance in Wales. But ministers like Jeremy Miles, who served in Gething’s cabinet, are equally culpable. Wales will remember.”

