Junior doctors to be offered 22% pay rise, according to reports

Junior doctors’ leaders have reportedly agreed to a new pay deal with the government, according to The Guardian.

Under the reported terms of the deal, wages would be set to rise by an average of 22% over two years.

The deal, if accepted by members of the British Medical Association (BMA), would spell an end to strike action which has led to the cancellations of more than one million appointments since December 2022.

The Guardian reports that stoppages by staff have cost more than £3bn to the health service.

Campaigners had been calling for a 35% pay rise to make up for years of below-inflation pay increases.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to announce the terms of the deal in a statement to the House of Commons later this afternoon.

Asked about earlier reports about a potential new pay deal, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson told reporters this morning that the government is “committed to working to find a solution” to the dispute.

They added: “We’ve been honest with the public and the sector about the economic circumstances we face. But the government is determined to do the hard work necessary to finally bring these strikes to an end.”

More to follow.

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour or the election – contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].