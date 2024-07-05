New Labour cabinet: Full list of MP and shadow cabinet moves as they happen

With Keir Starmer now formally appointed as Prime Minister by the King, his task is to appoint his cabinet and decide which of his MPs will hold ministerial office.

Below is a full list of who is in and who is out of his shadow and now government cabinets, with updates as they happen.

Who Previous shadow role Government role Keir Starmer Leader of the Opposition Prime Minister Angela Rayner Deputy Leader, Shadow Deputy Prime Minister and Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Rachel Reeves Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Chancellor of the Exchequer Bridget Phillipson Shadow Secretary of State for Education Secretary of State for Education Yvette Cooper Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Department Secretary of State for the Home Department Wes Streeting Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Ed Miliband Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero David Lammy Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Pat McFadden Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and National Campaign Coordinator Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and National Campaign Coordinator Nick Thomas-Symonds Shadow Minister without Portfolio (Cabinet Office) TBC Jonathan Ashworth Shadow Paymaster General (Cabinet Office) Lost seat Shabana Mahmood Shadow Secretary of State for Justice Secretary of State for Justice Jonathan Reynolds Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade Secretary of State for Business and Trade Liz Kendall Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Secretary of State for Work and Pensions John Healey Shadow Secretary of State for Defence Secretary of State for Defence Louise Haigh Shadow Secretary of State for Transport Secretary of State for Transport Thangam Debbonaire Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lost seat Anneliese Dodds Party Chair, Chair of Labour Policy Review and Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities TBC Steve Reed Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Peter Kyle Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Hilary Benn Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Ian Murray Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland Secretary of State for Scotland Jo Stevens Shadow Secretary of State for Wales Secretary of State for Wales Emily Thornberry Shadow Attorney General TBC Lisa Nandy Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Darren Jones Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chief Secretary to the Treasury Ellie Reeves Deputy National Campaign Coordinator TBC Lucy Powell Shadow Leader of the House of Commons Leader of the House of Commons Alan Campbell Opposition Chief Whip in the House of Commons Chief Whip in the House of Commons Baroness (Angela) Smith Shadow Leader of the House of Lords TBC Lord (Roy) Kennedy Opposition Chief Whip in the House of Lords TBC

Read more of our 2024 general election results coverage (article continues below):

Election night as it happened: Key results unpacked in historic landslide

Labour results tracker: Full list and map of Labour gains, holds, losses, new MPs

‘We did it’: Keir Starmer’s victory speech as Labour crosses key 326 seat line

‘A landslide masks discontent left, right and centre. Labour has its work cut out’

‘What should we look for in Keir Starmer’s cabinet?’

‘Keir Starmer is at the peak of his power. How should he make the most of it?’

