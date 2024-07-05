‘We did it’: Keir Starmer’s victory speech as Labour crosses key 326 seat line

Labour leader Keir Starmer has declared that “we did it” after Labour reached the key threshold of 326 seats that it needs to secure a majority in parliament.
He is the first Labour leader since Tony Blair in 2005 to win a general election, and will head to Buckingham Palace later on Friday to meet the King and then to Downing Street.
At around 5am, he addressed supporters shortly after Tory leader Rishi Sunak conceded defeat.
“We did it! You campaigned for it, you fought for it, you voted for it, and now it has arrived. Change begins now.”
He added: “Across our country, people will be waking up to the news, relieved that a weight has been lifted, a burden finally removed from the shoulders of this great nation.”
He said that the country will “get its future back” after 14 years of Conservative rule.
Read more general election coverage (article continues below):
Liveblog: Live updates, analysis and reaction to key Labour results all night
Labour results tracker: Full list and map of Labour gains, holds, losses, new MPs
Seats to watch: Guide to key constituencies to follow results in – and when
Seats at risk: The seats where Labour looks vulnerable
Email briefing: Our must-read daily newsletter on all things Labour
Starmer also warned that election victories do not “fall from the sky” and this contest was only won through hard work and a “changed Labour party”, in what appeared a veiled warning to the left of the party – as well as a message of reassurance to sceptical voters.
“We ran as a changed Labour party, and we will govern as a changed Labour party.”
He also said change is “not like flicking a switch”, which seemingly suggests a desire to manage huge voter expectations of change after 14 years of the Tories.
Read more of our 2024 general election results coverage:
Candidate map: See Labour PPCs nationwide with swing needed, previous MPs and recent polling
Last pitch: ‘New age of hope and opportunity’, promises Keir Starmer
Unthinkable: ‘Is total Tory wipeout definitely in Labour’s interests?’
Read more on what could come next for Labour in power:
Day one: What would happen on Starmer’s first day in charge?
100 days: What would happen during the first 100 days of a Labour government?
Delivering pledges: ‘Change is hard – how can Labour achieve it?’
Manifesto: ‘12 great policies you may never have heard of’
Foreign affairs: ‘Whatever happens to Biden, Starmer faces a US challenge’
Trilemma: IFS warns Starmer will likely have to pick cuts, debt or tax hikes
Read more on how Labour fought this campaign in key battlegrounds:
Aldershot: Can Labour win the ‘Home of the Army’ for the first time in a century?
Bolsover: Labour’s Natalie Fleet on death threats, Dennis Skinner and class today
Brighton Pavilion: Can Labour win the Greens’ one seat?
Bristol Central: Inside Labour’s battle to counter the insurgent Green Party
East Thanet: Inside the battle for coastal ex-UKIP stronghold not won since 2005
Edinburgh endgame: The seat where SNP defeat would signal Labour majority
Dover and Deal: Small boats and Tory mutineers: Can veteran Mike Tapp win?
Finchley and Golders Green: Can Labour win back Britain’s most Jewish seat?
Glasgow South West: Meet the NHS doctor fighting one of Scotland’s tightest marginals
Monmouthshire: ‘Why this CLP is setting the standard in this campaign’
Sheffield Hallam: ‘Can Labour’s Olivia Blake hold on in Nick Clegg’s old seat?’
South West: Could Labour take ‘non-battleground’ Tory seats?
Wimbledon‘s battle of the bar charts: Inside a rare election three-horse race
SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour or the election – contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].
SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.
DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.
PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].
More from LabourList
Liz Truss loses South West Norfolk: Beaten by a lettuce, beaten by Labour
Scotland results: Labour makes gains as SNP obliterated
Wales results: Labour bags 27 of 32 seats as Tories wiped off the map