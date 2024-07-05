‘We did it’: Keir Starmer’s victory speech as Labour crosses key 326 seat line

Labour leader Keir Starmer has declared that “we did it” after Labour reached the key threshold of 326 seats that it needs to secure a majority in parliament.

He is the first Labour leader since Tony Blair in 2005 to win a general election, and will head to Buckingham Palace later on Friday to meet the King and then to Downing Street.

At around 5am, he addressed supporters shortly after Tory leader Rishi Sunak conceded defeat.

“We did it! You campaigned for it, you fought for it, you voted for it, and now it has arrived. Change begins now.”

He added: “Across our country, people will be waking up to the news, relieved that a weight has been lifted, a burden finally removed from the shoulders of this great nation.”

He said that the country will “get its future back” after 14 years of Conservative rule.

Starmer also warned that election victories do not “fall from the sky” and this contest was only won through hard work and a “changed Labour party”, in what appeared a veiled warning to the left of the party – as well as a message of reassurance to sceptical voters.

“We ran as a changed Labour party, and we will govern as a changed Labour party.”

He also said change is “not like flicking a switch”, which seemingly suggests a desire to manage huge voter expectations of change after 14 years of the Tories.

Andrew Harrop, General Secretary of the Fabian Society, said: “The party has achieved a huge and historic victory that seemed impossible to imagine a few short years ago.

“Labour’s triumph is partly down to the abject failure of the Conservatives in power. But it is also because of the tireless work of Labour candidates, employees and volunteers in every corner of the country, including thousands of Fabian Society members.”

