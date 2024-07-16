King’s Speech policies aim to ‘take brakes off’ Britain in growth drive

Railways, planning reform and devolution are set to take centre stage in the government agenda announced in the King’s Speech today.

The establishment of Great British Railways (GBR) and a system to bring rail services into public ownership once their contracts expire or if operators fail to deliver on commitments are expected to be announced by King Charles III.

The speech is also expected to include a Better Buses Bill which would give new powers to local leaders to franchise local bus services.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “ Now is the time to take the brakes off Britain. For too long people have been held back, their paths determined by where they came from – not their talents and hard work.

“I am determined to create wealth for people up and down the country. It is the only way our country can progress, and my government is focussed on supporting that aspiration.”

In the speech, bills are also expected to be announced on “how, not if” homes get built in Britain amid an economic growth drive announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves last week.

An English Devolution Bill is also expected following a manifesto commitment to give further powers to local communities across the country.

Starmer added: “Today’s new laws will take back control and lay the foundations of real change that this country is crying out for, creating wealth in every community and making people better off – supporting their ambitions, hopes and dreams.”

