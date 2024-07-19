Government ends suspension of funding to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

David Lammy has announced that the government is overturning the suspension of funding to the United Nations’ agency for Palestinian refugees and pledged £21m of new funds to the body.

Addressing the Commons this morning, the Foreign Secretary also said government officials are currently undertaking a “comprehensive review of Israel’s compliance with international humanitarian law” in Gaza and that he will update MPs again once the process is complete.

Lammy told the Commons that the situation in the Middle East “has been a priority from day one because of the desperate situation in Gaza and the serious risk of escalation in Lebanon in particular”.

He said: “Britain wants an immediate ceasefire. The fighting must stop, the hostages must be released, much much more aid must enter Gaza. Israel promised a flood of aid back in April but imposes impossible and unacceptable restrictions. And there must be deescalation on the Israeli-Lebanese border.”

Describing reports from aid agencies in Gaza as “devastating”, Lammy said: “Humanitarian aid is a moral necessity in the face of such a catastrophe, and it is aid agencies who ensure UK support reaches civilians on the ground.

“UNRWA [the UN’s Relief and Works Agency for Palestine] is absolutely central to these efforts. No other agency can deliver aid at the scale needed.”

He told MPs: “I was appalled by the allegations that UNRWA staff were involved in the 7th of October attacks. But the UN took these allegations seriously. I’ve spoken to UN secretary-general Guterres and commissioner Lazzarini.

“We are reassured that, after Catherine Colonna’s independent review, UNRWA is ensuring they meet the highest standards of neutrality and strengthening its procedures including on vetting.

“UNRWA has acted. Partners like Japan, the European Union and Norway have also now acted. This government will act too. I can confirm to the House that we are overturning the suspension of UNRWA funding.”

Lammy announced Britain will provide £21m in new funds, “some directed at supporting the management reforms recommended by the Colonna review”, adding: “UNRWA supports more than five-and-a-half million Palestinians. Almost 200 of their staff have died through this conflict. I thank them for this life-saving work.”

The government said following the announcement that development minister Anneliese Dodds will meet UNRWA commissioner-general Lazzarini today to discuss how the new funding will support the aid agency’s work and condemn the killing of UNRWA workers in the conflict.

Lammy said he has been discussing with partners “the need for planning for what follows” the current conflict, including on reconstruction and governance and security, telling MPs the government’s “overarching goal” is a “viable, sovereign Palestinian State alongside a safe and secure Israel”.

“We are committed to playing a full diplomatic role in a renewed peace process and to contributing to that process by recognising a Palestinian state at a time we determine, not anyone else,” he added.

The Foreign Secretary declared that the government’s “commitment to international law is clear”, adding: “We are following the necessary processes.

“As soon as I took office, I tasked officials with a comprehensive review of Israel’s compliance with international humanitarian law, and that process is now underway. I will update the House again once the process is complete.”

