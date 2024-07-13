Starmer vows closer collaboration with Europe has UK prepares to host summit

Keir Starmer has pledged to deepen collaboration with neighbouring countries in Europe as Britain gears up to host a major summit next week.

The Prime Minister cited the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the European migrant crisis as challenges that demanded greater partnership between the UK and the wider European continent.

It comes as Starmer prepares to host more than 45 European leaders at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire for the European Political Community summit on Thursday.

He said: “Europe is at the forefront of some of the greatest challenges of our time. Russia’s barbaric war continues to reverberate across our continent, while vile smuggling gangs traffic innocent people on perilous journeys that too often end in tragedy.

“We cannot be spectators in this chapter of history. We must do more and go further, not just for the courageous Ukrainians on the frontlines, or those being trafficked from country-to-country, but so our future generations look back with pride at what our continent achieved together.”

NATO, the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Council of Europe are set to be in attendance as European security is set to be among the issues at the top of the summit’s agenda.

The new Labour government quickly affirmed the UK’s support for Ukraine, with the Prime Minister committing to £3 billion a year of military support for Ukraine for as long as needed.

In a drive to bolster relations with Europe, Starmer is set to host Taoiseach Simon Harris ahead of the summit a hold a bilateral dinner with the French President Emmanuel Macron in its aftermath.

While Labour’s 2024 manifesto ruled out rejoining the European Union, Single Market or Customs Union, it promised to “reset the relationship” and “deepen ties” with Britain’s European neighbours.

