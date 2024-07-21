Wales to have new First Minister by September as leadership race takes shape

Vaughan Gething’s successor as Welsh Labour leader and First Minister is expected to be confirmed by September, reports have suggested.

According to the BBC, the result of Welsh Labour’s leadership election to determine his replacement will be announced on September 14.

The new First Minister would then formally take over the day after Gething’s final First Minister’s Questions in the Senedd on September 17.

Labour Members of the Senedd (MS) have until Wednesday to decide who they are supporting in the upcoming leadership contest.

Predicted frontrunner Jeremy Miles, who narrowly lost out to Gething in the previous race this Spring, today declared he is backing Health and Social Care Cabinet Secretary Eluned Morgan.

READ MORE: ‘Why Labour needs to empower and resource councils in county areas’

Miles said: “Eluned is a friend as well as a valued colleague. She has stood up for the interests of Wales in the Senedd but also in Europe, and Westminster.

“The values she champions – of fairness, prosperity for all, a greener future and a strong devolution settlement – are ones which I passionately share. Welsh Labour under Eluned would reach out and represent all parts of our nation.”

Miles, who served under Gething as Economy, Energy and Welsh Language Cabinet Secretary, had previously been touted as a potential frontrunner.

He was among the cabinet ministers to resign and call on Gething to stand down earlier this month amid mounting scandals surrounding the First Minister.

Reacting to Miles’ endorsement of Morgan, one Labour MS told LabourList: “I think this is really positive in terms of the need for unity.”

If no other candidate puts their name forward by Wednesday, Morgan could be elected as Welsh Labour leader unopposed.

Another Labour MS told LabourList: “We’ve all been working behind the scenes and certainly hoped this would be the outcome, but with people briefing that Jeremy would stand it looked unlikely.

“Eluned is standing on a unity ticket with Huw Irranca-Davies as her deputy. Huw previously backed Jeremy so that’s the key move for unity.”

READ MORE: Sign up to our must-read daily briefing email on all things Labour

If Morgan were elected, she would be the first woman to serve as First Minister of Wales.

LabourList understands that Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport Ken Skates is also considering a bid.

The upcoming leadership election will be the second for Welsh Labour this year following Vaughan Gething’s narrow win over Jeremy Miles to succeed Mark Drakeford back in March.

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour or the election – contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].